Pokemon GO Jolteon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

If you're a seasoned Pokemon GO player, you'll undoubtedly be familiar with Jolteon, one of the original Eevee evolutions from the first generation. With its high Attack stats and potent Electric typing, Jolteon packs quite a punch and has the ability to take down many opponents, which is why it remains a popular choice among players.

However, it's essential to note that while Jolteon boasts an array of moves and offensive potential, it struggles when it comes to staying power in both Pokemon GO PvE and PvP encounters.

For those eager to harness the full potential of this Electric-type powerhouse, it's crucial to focus on optimizing its movesets and understanding the most effective counters.

What is the best moveset for Jolteon in Pokemon GO PvE?

Once considered the top Electric type in Pokemon GO, Jolteon has seen better days. It is a solid choice for newcomers to the game, as high-level weather-boosted Eevees are abundant, making it a powerful and easy option.

However, it quickly gets left behind by numerous Shadows, Legendaries, and even some normal species like Magnezone and Electivire.

Recommended PvE moveset for Jolteon

Volt Switch + Discharge, Last Resort

What is Jolteon's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

In PvP battles, Jolteon shines as an offensive powerhouse. It excels at delivering frequent and potent STAB charge moves, thanks to its exceptional energy generation capabilities. A clever strategy is to bait your opponents' shields with moves like Discharge until you finally hit them, which can often severely damage or even KO opponents who aren't resistant to Electric-type attacks.

But Jolteon fails at its low durability, making bulkier competitors like Melmetal and Lanturn more appealing choices.

In the Ultra League, where Dragon-types are more prevalent and tend to resist Electric-type damage, Jolteon faces a tougher time finding its footing. While it can secure victories against Umbreon, Poliwrath, and Lapras, it struggles against many of the meta picks, making it less of a natural choice as a Giratina counter.

Recommended PvP moveset for Jolteon

Thunder Shock + Discharge, Last Resort

Thunder Shock + Thunder, Last Resort

What are the best counters to beat Jolteon in Pokemon GO?

Jolteon's counters in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a pure Electric-type Pokemon, Jolteon is only weak to Ground-type attacks. Given its offensive capabilities, it's wise to employ bulkier Pokemon to last longer in battle. Jolteon's movepool includes Thunder Shock, Volt Switch, Thunderbolt, Zap Cannon, Discharge, Thunder, and Last Resort, so it's essential to plan your team accordingly.

To effectively counter this formidable Electric-type, trainers should aim for high CP/IV creatures that exploit Electric-type weaknesses. Some options to consider include:

Primal Groudon

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Garchomp

Groudon

Shadow Golurk

Excadrill

Landorus Therian

Shadow Donphan

Mamoswine

Mega Swampert

Shadow Golem

Rhyperior

Landorus

Garchomp

Shadow Ursaluna

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Flygon

Krookodile

Shadow Swampert

Mega Sceptile

Rhydon

Golurk

Shadow Nidoking

Shadow Hippowdon

Shadow Sandslash

Donphan

Regigigas

In addition to the mentioned Pokemon, as long as trainers deploy high CP and IV Pokemon that can capitalize on Electric-type weaknesses, defeating Jolteon should not be too challenging. Despite its impressive offensive capabilities, this powerful Pokemon cannot withstand sustained high levels of damage.

So, with the right strategy and counters, you can confidently take on Jolteon in both PvE and PvP battles.