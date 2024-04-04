Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Regulation Set G: Schedule, eligible Pokemon, and other details

The next competitive season for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is almost here and with that comes a new set of rules for players to learn. In addition, it may help to know the season's schedule, as well as what monsters will be allowed to partake in these fights, so players know what creatures they should train and which ones they should leave in the box.

With this recent development officially releasing on the Japanese Pokemon website, we have an idea of how the new season could look for trainers trying to make their ranked scene debuts. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming season of Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to begin on May 1, 2024.

Everything to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming Ranked Battle season

Now that all of the content intended for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is in the game, this season is the most expansive yet (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Regulation Set G is massively different from Regulation Set F, the season prior. This is due to the inclusion of some choice monsters (not allowed for use in previous seasons) that have the potential to greatly shift the season's metagame.

This format also introduces the special Pokemon restriction, which allows players to use monsters that would normally be banned from Ranked Battles like Rayquaza Miraidon and other Box-Art Legendaries. However, only one of these monsters can be registered to a player's battle team.

Additionally, creatures that can be sent to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Pokemon Home are also fair game for trainers to use. Even alternative regional variants like Galarian and Hisuian forms will be able to participate. Analyzing the provided list on the franchise's Japanese website, the only monster that can be legitimately obtained in the games that cannot participate in Ranked Battles is the new Mythical Pokemon, Pecharunt.

Urshifu will be able to participate in this season and is not one of the restricted special Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The other rules players must follow for the season are fairly standard. A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to participate. In addition, hacking your save file for certain monsters, using multiple accounts to participate in the same official competition, and taking actions that purposefully obstruct battle will result in penalties.

The total time each match will take will be 20 minutes. The total amount of time players have to make their decisions will be seven minutes, with each turn being restricted to a 45-second time limit. Finally, the amount of time players have in the team preview screen and party selection menu will be limited to 90 seconds.

Other rules to take note of from the official page for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation Set G ranked season also include the standard clause of not allowing multiple of the same held item in your party. Every monster present will also be set to level 50 for these fights as well, which is standard for online play.