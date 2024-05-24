Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandy Shocks 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Sandy Shocks is available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a 5-star Tera Raid boss from May 24, 2024, to May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This Paradox variant of Magneton isn't very easy to defeat and is currently exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet only, and players have a very limited window to defeat this monster and obtain it for their collection.
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, we will dissect the details surrounding the Sandy Shocks 5-star Tera Raid including the Pokemon's strengths, weaknesses, and other relevant information.
5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Sandy Shocks is a dual Electric and Ground-type Paradox variant of Magneton. This Pokemon boasts the following attributes:
- Tera Type: Random
- Ability: Photosynthesis
- Nature: Any
Sandy Shocks moveset
- Discharge
- Earth Power
- Flash Cannon
- Eerie Impulse
- Sunny Day
- Gravity
How to prepare for 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Sandy Shocks' dual Electric and Ground-typing is an oddball, and the only other Pokemon with this type combination is Stunfisk. Owing to these typings, the one true weakness for Sandy Shocks will be the Ground-type, which can deal 4x super effective damage.
Additionally, Grass-type Pokemon may prove effective, as they deal effective damage to Ground-types while resisting incoming damage from Electric-type moves.
What are the best counters to beat Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raid?
Beating Sandy Shocks in Pokemon SV can be a bit tricky, however, here are the best Pocket Monsters you can use to do so:
- Gliscor
- Torterra
- Venusaur
Best builds to counter 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Best Gliscor build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid
Gliscor is a dual Flying/Ground-type Pokemon with powerful moves. For Raid builds, the following stats should be preferred:
- Tera Type: Ground
- Nature: Adamant. This nature boosts its Attack and reduces its Sp. Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Attack: 252, Defense: 252
- Ability: Hyper Cutter
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Gliscor for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid
The following are the best moves for Gliscor in a Tera Raid:
- Swords Dance
- Screech
- Earthquake
- Struggle Bug
Gliscor is the best possible counter as it is immune to both Electric and Ground-Type attacks from Sandy Shocks. Additionally, Sandy Shocks can help to lower the Pocket Monster's attack stats, making the battle easier.
Best Torterra build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid
These are the stats that make the ideal Torterra build:
- Tera Type: Ground
- Nature: Adamant. This will boost its Attack and reduce the Sp. Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Attack: 252, Defense: 2
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Torterra for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid
Focus on having the following attacks in Torterra's moveset:
- Swords Dance
- Seed Bomb
- Synthesis
- Earthquake
Best Venusaur build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid
For Venusaur, these are the stats that you should focus on:
- Tera Type: Grass
- Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and lower it Attack.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Venusaur for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid
Venusaur should have the following moves for this Raid Battle
- Acid Spray
- Sunny Day
- Growth
- Solar Beam
How to catch Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Like Iron Thorns in Pokemon Violet, Sandy Shocks is its exclusive counterpart for Pokemon Scarlet. This Pokemon has a rare chance to spawn on the rocky slope adjoining Station 2 of Area Zero.
Sandy Shocks has an incredibly lesser rate of appearing, and can only spawn after you have completed the main story. Other than that, you can only catch this Paradox Pokemon from Tera Raids.