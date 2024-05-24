  • home icon
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandy Shocks 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandy Shocks 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Anindit Sinha
Modified May 24, 2024 15:14 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandy Shocks.
Sandy Shocks is available in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Sandy Shocks is available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a 5-star Tera Raid boss from May 24, 2024, to May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This Paradox variant of Magneton isn't very easy to defeat and is currently exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet only, and players have a very limited window to defeat this monster and obtain it for their collection.

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, we will dissect the details surrounding the Sandy Shocks 5-star Tera Raid including the Pokemon's strengths, weaknesses, and other relevant information.

5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandy Shocks is available in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)
Sandy Shocks is available in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Sandy Shocks is a dual Electric and Ground-type Paradox variant of Magneton. This Pokemon boasts the following attributes:

  • Tera Type: Random
  • Ability: Photosynthesis
  • Nature: Any

Sandy Shocks moveset

  • Discharge
  • Earth Power
  • Flash Cannon
  • Eerie Impulse
  • Sunny Day
  • Gravity

How to prepare for 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandy Shocks' dual Electric and Ground-typing is an oddball, and the only other Pokemon with this type combination is Stunfisk. Owing to these typings, the one true weakness for Sandy Shocks will be the Ground-type, which can deal 4x super effective damage.

Additionally, Grass-type Pokemon may prove effective, as they deal effective damage to Ground-types while resisting incoming damage from Electric-type moves.

What are the best counters to beat Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raid?

Beating Sandy Shocks in Pokemon SV can be a bit tricky, however, here are the best Pocket Monsters you can use to do so:

  • Gliscor
  • Torterra
  • Venusaur

Best builds to counter 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Gliscor build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid

Gliscor as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)
Gliscor as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gliscor is a dual Flying/Ground-type Pokemon with powerful moves. For Raid builds, the following stats should be preferred:

  • Tera Type: Ground
  • Nature: Adamant. This nature boosts its Attack and reduces its Sp. Attack stat.
  • EV Spread: HP: 4; Attack: 252, Defense: 252
  • Ability: Hyper Cutter
  • Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Gliscor for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid

The following are the best moves for Gliscor in a Tera Raid:

  • Swords Dance
  • Screech
  • Earthquake
  • Struggle Bug

Gliscor is the best possible counter as it is immune to both Electric and Ground-Type attacks from Sandy Shocks. Additionally, Sandy Shocks can help to lower the Pocket Monster's attack stats, making the battle easier.

Best Torterra build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid

Torterra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)
Torterra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

These are the stats that make the ideal Torterra build:

  • Tera Type: Ground
  • Nature: Adamant. This will boost its Attack and reduce the Sp. Attack stat.
  • EV Spread: HP: 252; Attack: 252, Defense: 2
  • Ability: Shell Armor
  • Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Torterra for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid

Focus on having the following attacks in Torterra's moveset:

  • Swords Dance
  • Seed Bomb
  • Synthesis
  • Earthquake

Best Venusaur build to counter Sandy Shocks in 5-star Tera Raid

Venusaur can be a decent counter for Sandy Shocks (Image via TPC)
Venusaur can be a decent counter for Sandy Shocks (Image via TPC)

For Venusaur, these are the stats that you should focus on:

  • Tera Type: Grass
  • Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and lower it Attack.
  • EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2
  • Ability: Chlorophyll
  • Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Venusaur for the 5-star Sandy Shocks Tera Raid

Venusaur should have the following moves for this Raid Battle

  • Acid Spray
  • Sunny Day
  • Growth
  • Solar Beam

How to catch Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandy Shocks is a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet only (Image via TPC || ConCon on YouTube)
Sandy Shocks is a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet only (Image via TPC || ConCon on YouTube)

Like Iron Thorns in Pokemon Violet, Sandy Shocks is its exclusive counterpart for Pokemon Scarlet. This Pokemon has a rare chance to spawn on the rocky slope adjoining Station 2 of Area Zero.

Sandy Shocks has an incredibly lesser rate of appearing, and can only spawn after you have completed the main story. Other than that, you can only catch this Paradox Pokemon from Tera Raids.

