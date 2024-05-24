Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Thorns 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Defeating Iron Thorns as a 5-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not an easy task. Starting from May 24, 2024, and lasting till May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, this Paradox variant of Tyranitar, exclusive to Pokemon Violet, is only available for a very limited time, and players need to make haste if they do not wish to miss out on this opportunity.

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, we will explore all the details surrounding the Iron Thorns 5-star Tera Raid, including the Paradox Pokemon's strengths, weaknesses, and other information.

5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Thorns and Sandy Shocks are now available in Tera Raids. (Image via TPC)

Iron Thorns is a dual Rock and Electric-type Paradox Pokemon. It has the following attributes:

Tera Type: Random

Random Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Adamant, Jolly (subject to change)

Iron Thorns moveset

Stone Edge

Supercell Slam

Earthquake

Pin Missile

Electric Terrain

Curse

How to prepare for 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Thorns packs a punch in Pokemon SV's 5-star Tera Raids. While its Tera Type will be random, understanding its base Electric/Rock-typing is key.

Ground-type moves are a fantastic choice, dealing 4x super effective damage and making your Pokemon completely immune to Iron Thorns' electric attacks.

Grass and water-type moves will also be effective, although a pure water-type Pokemon will take super effective damage from Iron Throns' electric-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the best counters to beat Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raid?

To beat Iron Thorns in Pokemon SV, here are some options that perform well:

Venusaur

Vileplume

Torterra

Best builds to counter 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Venusaur build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid

Venusaur is one of the best counters for Iron Thorns. (Image via TPC)

Venusaur is a dual Grass/Poison-type Pocket Monster. For the best raid build, the following stats are preferred:

Tera Type: Grass

Grass Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack to make them more effective against Iron Thorns.

Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack to make them more effective against Iron Thorns. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2 Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Venusaur for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid

For this Tera Raid, a Venusaur with the following moves will perform the best:

Acid Spray

Sunny Day

Growth

Solar Beam

Acid Spray is the most important move here, which can potentially lower Iron Thorns' Sp. Def. stat, making it easier to drain down its HP. Additionally, Growth + Sunny Day is a powerful combo that can STAB the Paradox Pokemon.

Best Vileplume build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid

Vileplume as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Vileplume would perform well with the following build:

Tera Type: Grass

Grass Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and reduce the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and reduce the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2 Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Vileplume for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid

The best Tera Raid Vileplume build needs to have the following moves:

Acid Spray

Sunny Day

Growth

Solar Beam

Best Torterra build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid

Torterra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

The following stats constitute the best Torterra build:

Tera Type: Ground

Ground Nature: Adamant. This will boost its Attack and reduce the Sp. Attack stat.

Adamant. This will boost its Attack and reduce the Sp. Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Attack: 252, Defense: 2

HP: 252; Attack: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Torterra for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid

For the best outcomes, Torterra should have the following moves

Earthquake

Sunny Day

Growth

Synthesis

How to catch Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Thorns can spawn in the wild but is very rare. (Image via TPC || MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

Iron Thorns is exclusive to Pokemon Violet and can be caught after the main story. Head over to Area Zero, and reach Station 2. Here, look for a rocky slope. Iron Thorns has a very rare chance to spawn here.

Other than that, Tera Raids are the only way to catch Iron Thorns in Pokemon Violet, so make sure you do not miss out on them.