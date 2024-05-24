Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Thorns 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Defeating Iron Thorns as a 5-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not an easy task. Starting from May 24, 2024, and lasting till May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, this Paradox variant of Tyranitar, exclusive to Pokemon Violet, is only available for a very limited time, and players need to make haste if they do not wish to miss out on this opportunity.
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, we will explore all the details surrounding the Iron Thorns 5-star Tera Raid, including the Paradox Pokemon's strengths, weaknesses, and other information.
5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Iron Thorns is a dual Rock and Electric-type Paradox Pokemon. It has the following attributes:
- Tera Type: Random
- Ability: Quark Drive
- Nature: Adamant, Jolly (subject to change)
Iron Thorns moveset
- Stone Edge
- Supercell Slam
- Earthquake
- Pin Missile
- Electric Terrain
- Curse
How to prepare for 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Iron Thorns packs a punch in Pokemon SV's 5-star Tera Raids. While its Tera Type will be random, understanding its base Electric/Rock-typing is key.
Ground-type moves are a fantastic choice, dealing 4x super effective damage and making your Pokemon completely immune to Iron Thorns' electric attacks.
Grass and water-type moves will also be effective, although a pure water-type Pokemon will take super effective damage from Iron Throns' electric-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
What are the best counters to beat Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raid?
To beat Iron Thorns in Pokemon SV, here are some options that perform well:
- Venusaur
- Vileplume
- Torterra
Best builds to counter 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Best Venusaur build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid
Venusaur is a dual Grass/Poison-type Pocket Monster. For the best raid build, the following stats are preferred:
- Tera Type: Grass
- Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack to make them more effective against Iron Thorns.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Venusaur for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid
For this Tera Raid, a Venusaur with the following moves will perform the best:
- Acid Spray
- Sunny Day
- Growth
- Solar Beam
Acid Spray is the most important move here, which can potentially lower Iron Thorns' Sp. Def. stat, making it easier to drain down its HP. Additionally, Growth + Sunny Day is a powerful combo that can STAB the Paradox Pokemon.
Best Vileplume build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid
Vileplume would perform well with the following build:
- Tera Type: Grass
- Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and reduce the Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Defense: 2
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Vileplume for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid
The best Tera Raid Vileplume build needs to have the following moves:
- Acid Spray
- Sunny Day
- Growth
- Solar Beam
Best Torterra build to counter Iron Thorns in 5-star Tera Raid
The following stats constitute the best Torterra build:
- Tera Type: Ground
- Nature: Adamant. This will boost its Attack and reduce the Sp. Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Attack: 252, Defense: 2
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Torterra for the 5-star Iron Thorns Tera Raid
For the best outcomes, Torterra should have the following moves
- Earthquake
- Sunny Day
- Growth
- Synthesis
How to catch Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Iron Thorns is exclusive to Pokemon Violet and can be caught after the main story. Head over to Area Zero, and reach Station 2. Here, look for a rocky slope. Iron Thorns has a very rare chance to spawn here.
Other than that, Tera Raids are the only way to catch Iron Thorns in Pokemon Violet, so make sure you do not miss out on them.