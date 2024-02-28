Best Venusaur PvP moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players might want to know Venusaur's best PvP moveset and build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get the optimal output from the Gen I Grass-type starter. Its base form, Bulbasaur, was available in the wild in Gen IX for the first time with the release of the Indigo Disk DLC. Venusaur itself has appeared in raids before, with the latest starting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:00 pm PST and lasting until Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 3:59 pm PST.

This article will tell you about the best PvP moveset and build for Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best moveset and build for Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Venusaur in the Blueberry Pokedex (Image via TPC)

Here is the best combination of Nature, EVs, Ability, Tera type, Held Item, and moves for Venusaur in Gen IX VGC:

Nature: Timid (+Speed, -Attack)

EV Spread: 4 Defense / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed (0 Attack IVs)

Ability: Chlorophyll

Tera type: Fire

Held Item: Life Orb

Moves: Growth, Giga Drain, Sludge Bomb, Weather Ball

Please note that Venusaur is better in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double battles, where it has a teammate for support.

Venusaur PvP moveset and build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Venusaur in the anime (Image via TPC)

It is useful to know Venusaur's base stats and elemental typing before getting into the nitty gritty of its Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP build.

Type: Grass and Poison

Grass and Poison Ability: Overgrow and Chlorophyll (Hidden, Gen VII onwards)

Overgrow and Chlorophyll (Hidden, Gen VII onwards) HP: 80

80 Atk: 82

82 Def: 83

83 Sp. Atk: 100

100 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 80

80 BST: 525

525 Resistances: Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice

Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice Weakness: Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, and Fairy

Venusaur is a bulky Special Attacker who is also moderately fast. Therefore, with the right strategy, it can act as a very powerful sweeper. It is especially strong against popular meta picks such as Flutter Mane, Rapid Strike Urshifu, etc.

It performs best under Sunny weather conditions. Its Speed is doubled thanks to Chlorophyll, allowing it to outspeed most opponents. Growth also boosts its Attack and Special Attack by two stages instead of one, giving it more value. Lastly, Weather Ball, an excellent coverage move, takes on the Fire-type and becomes a base 100-power Special Attack.

A Timid nature helps Venusaur outspeed many opponents even without the boost from Chlorophyll. While Life Orb leads to Venusaur losing 1/10 of its HP every turn, it gives the critter's already strong attacks an added punch. Access to Giga Drain means it can even recover this HP easily.

Lastly, Tera Fire is very good for Venusaur as it turns half of Venusaur's weaknesses into resistances and adds the benefit of Same-type attack bonus (STAB) to Weather Ball in Sunny weather.

