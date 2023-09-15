Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: All hairstyles unlock guide

New Pokemon and challenges are not the only things that the Teal Mask DLC dropped with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as the expansion also introduced more cosmetics in the form of new hairstyles. In this DLC, players will get more options to change their looks as they go around discovering the secrets of Kitakami.

There are many in the community who are trying out different looks for the new map, and hairstyles are indeed playing a big role in how they are looking to fashion their characters. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst some players regarding all the new hairstyles making their way to the game and how they will access them.

Hence, this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over everything you need to know about the new hairstyles in the new Teal Mask DLC.

Every new hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The Teal Mask expansion is not a big one, and there is a limited amount of content that you will be able to enjoy. So when it comes to hairstyles, there are eight of those that you will be able to look forward to.

Here is a list of all the new hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask:

Kitakami ponytail

Kitakami updo

Short bangs

Center-parted bob

Shoulder-length bob

Undercut bob

Hal-up bun

Bantu knots

Most of the styles are themed around the Teal Mask festival in Kitakami.

How to access all hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

To gain access to each of the new hairstyles in the game, you will first need to have purchased the Teal Mask DLC. It is the first part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, which will be followed by the Indigo Disc DLC. Once you have bought the expansion, you will gain access to both the DLCs.

So to obtain the hairstyles, you will first need to make your way to Kitakami Island and gain access to your Teal Card. Once you have it, visit the barber, who will then inspect your card.

Teal Mask hairstyles (Image via ConCon)

However, you will not find a barber in Kitakami. Much like it is with the Delibird Presents shop, you will need to make your way back to Paldea to be able to visit one.

Upon doing so and getting your card checked you will then be able to gain access to all the hairstyles and other outfits in the game. You can now freely customize your character how you want.