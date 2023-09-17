Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to easily defeat Perrin

While many may be busy exploring the land of Kitakami in the latest Teal Mask section of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC pack, some may be speeding through the story to meet all the new and interesting characters. One of these fabled encounters will feature Perrin, the photographer, whose ties to the ancient Hisui region evoke intrigue among players.

Her entire story revolves around creatures lurking in the region and a mysterious Pokemon she aims to find, which turns out to be the new Blood Moon form of Ursaluna, a monster native to the Hisui region. Aside from her exploits, she will challenge the player to a battle.

How to counter Perrin's team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An official screenshot from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Perrin can only be battled once players register 150 creatures into their Kitakami Pokedex. While this may sound tedious, it can be done relatively easily by those who have already sunk a significant time into the base game. Quick Balls can be used to quickly register Pokemon into the Pokedex.

Once players have completed this prerequisite, they can find Perrin again in Mossui Town. After a brief conversation, she will pitch her sidequest and request the player to help her find this mysterious creature. Before assigning this side quest, she will challenge them to a battle.

Perrin will battle using two Pokemon: a Noctowl and a Leafeon. Since she only has access to these two creatures, the battle should be fairly straightforward. Noctowl is a Flying and Normal-type, while Leafeon is a Grass-type. Both of these take super-effective damage from Ice-type attacks.

Picks like Alolan Sandslash, Mamoswine, and Weavile should suffice if players are in need of ideas for counters. Mamoswine would be ideal as it's already one of the best Ice-types in the franchise. Thus, it would be helpful in raids or competitive play. This creature can be evolved by leveling up a Piloswine that knows the move Ancient Power.

One notable detail about this encounter is that it's meant to be completed in the post-game. Since Perrin's team sits at around level 70, players may need to train up a bit if they are new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's post-game.

Once players have taken down Perrin, they can continue their quest and look for the mysterious Pokemon. This quest is quite profitable as Blood Moon Ursaluna is quickly proving to be one of the most valuable options for competitive play in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.