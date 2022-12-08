Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What to do after beating the game

The worst part of every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough is when it inevitably comes to an end. Though these titles have three different stories to experience, they all end eventually, leaving players wondering what they can do next.

Although the excitement of completing the gym challenges and battling Titan Pokemon may be long gone, the open world of Paldea gives players a variety of things to do and people to meet. With the entire map now open for exploration, the adventure is never truly over for anyone who enters the post-game.

With every new entry comes all sorts of tasks to complete, each with its own rewards. This article will list some of the more specific tasks players can look forward to in the post-game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best things to do after beating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's main story

Ranked Battles

The pre-online battle screen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After spending hours stomping NPC trainers across Paldea, the next step is to take your team to the online servers to test your mettle. These online ranked matches provide players with the ultimate challenge when it comes to Pokemon battles.

Players are constantly experimenting with new builds and team compositions, and the metagame for competitive Pokemon is always shifting. However, if dedicated trainers can overcome the ranks and place high on the ranked ladder, they will be greatly rewarded with various items.

Complete the Pokedex

A family of Wiglett as they appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Completing the Pokedex has been the main goal set by the franchise for generations. Thankfully, this task is easier than ever to complete, thanks to link trade codes.

In terms of catching Pokemon, this can easily be done in the post-game. Grinding for cash and League Points is incredibly easy to do after finding and completing difficult Raid Battles. This allows players to buy Quick Balls, which almost guarantee a catch at the start of an encounter with a wild Pokemon.

Tera Raid Battles

A screenshot taken from a Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Raid Battles are some of the most profitable ways to gain items and level up Pokemon quickly in Scarlet and Violet. These raids are much quicker and easier to complete than those in Pokemon Sword and Shield since they can be completed in real-time rather than having to wait for each other's turn.

Players will unlock the 6-Star Raid Battles after they reach the post-game and complete the Academy Ace Tournament once. These fights are the most difficult but also give the most valuable rewards. Players can grind these raids out by themselves or with friends to quickly rack up rewards.

