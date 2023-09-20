Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Morpeko

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC re-introduced several fan favorites back to the game, including Morpeko. Unfortunately, this Pika Clone is exclusive to the latter game. That means Scarlet fans must trade with somebody who already has this little Electric rodent. This guide will primarily be dedicated to Pokemon Violet players since they're the ones who can catch this two-sided mouse in the wild.

You must own The Teal Mask DLC to reach Kitakami. If you don't have it, purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Violet. Afterward, look to the western side of Kitakami, as Morpeko is located all over that area.

Where to get Morpeko in Pokemon Violet

It's located all over the western side of Kitakami (Image via Game Freak)

In Pokemon Violet Teal Mask, Morpeko can be found anywhere in the western part of the map, with a few locations scattered near Oni Mountain. It spawns commonly, but one issue that Trainers might have is that this two-sided rodent is tiny.

Players must be wary of where they're looking since this Pika Clone can easily be obscured by grass or other overworld objects. Still, it spawns common enough that you should have no trouble eventually finding this Electric rodent.

Catching it is also super easy due to its high default Catch Rate of 180. That means you have a 33.8% chance to get it with a regular Poke Ball at full health.

Catching Morpeko in Pokemon Violet

This is a close-up of the Two-Sided Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

There is no need to hurt Morpeko or use status moves on it due to its high catch rate. A single Quick Ball is guaranteed to catch it at turn one. You can buy Quick Balls at any Poke Mart after obtaining six badges at ₽1,000 a piece. That's pocket change for the average Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player.

Note that you can still fight this two-sided rodent normally and use an Ultra Ball for an easy catch, albeit there won't be a 100% chance at turn one. Scarlet players cannot find this cute little Pokemon in the wild, so they should find somebody who can easily catch it and trade with them.

Morpeko stats and ability

These are its two forms from the Hunger Switch Ability (Image via Game Freak)

Here are this little Electric rodent's base stats:

HP: 58

58 Attack: 95

95 Defense: 58

58 Sp. Atk: 70

70 Sp. Def: 58

58 Speed: 97

These base stats are disappointing, especially since nothing goes over 100, and this rodent isn't broken elsewhere regarding its Ability and moves. It only has one Ability: Hunger Switch. Here is its effect description:

"The Pokémon changes its form, alternating between its Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode after the end of every turn."

Full Belly Mode (the yellow form) makes its Aura Wheel move an Electric-type, while Hangry Mode (the purplish one) makes that move a Dark-type. Hunger Switch cannot activate if the user has Terrastallized in the Gen IX games. Aura Wheel is a strong move with 110 Base Power and 100 Accuracy that only Morpeko can use.

That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide.

