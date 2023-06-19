What is the best Pikachu clone? Pokemon GO Community votes

Pokemon GO, and much of the Pocket Monsters series as a whole, contains creatures resembling Pikachu, the franchise's enduring mascot. These species tend to have similar cheek patterns to Pikachu, and many also share its Electric-typing. But which of these "clones" are the most popular among the fans? One subreddit aimed to find out by gauging fan responses.

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, the user Nvdnqvi set up a post showing the various Pikachu clones available in the mobile title, asking fans which one they preferred. Nvdnqvi shared an image of the potential choices, though the Redditors in the comments didn't exactly stick to the rules.

But which clone in Pokemon GO won the player polling? For the time being, it appears that answers are split but do favor one option.

Pokemon GO Redditors discuss the best Pikachu clone

Although plenty of Pokemon GO players gave their candid opinion on which Pikachu clone was the best, other fans took issue with the accompanying image that Nvdnqvi posted, which included Pichu and Pikachu Libre. To be technical, Pichu is Pikachu's prior evolution, and Pikachu Libre is simply the Electric Mouse Pokemon in a costume, which doesn't exactly fit the archetype.

A debate also spawned surrounding the Alolan species Mimikyu, a Ghost-type Pokemon that assumes the appearance of Pikachu to get attention and affection from others.

However, Nvdnqvi remarked that they didn't consider Mimikyu a clone. Given this information and Pichu/Pikachu Libre's inclusion, fans were confused about what counted as a genuine clone.

Meanwhile, many other Pokemon GO Redditors chose Marill despite it not being considered an option by Nvdnqvi. This likely refers to the earliest days of Pokemon Gold and Silver's development when Marill was called "Pikablue" before it had an official name.

Additionally, despite being a Water-type, Marill also shares some similarities with Pikachu.

Although plenty of players debated the rules of the rankings, others gave candid answers. Based on the most upvoted and repeated comments, it appears that most voters preferred Pachirisu, with Emolga emerging as a runner-up. Togedemaru also received plenty of support as well.

Other Pocket Monsters resembling Pikachu that received disparate votes were Dedenne, Plusle/Minun, and Pawmi, the recent arrival in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games yet to appear in GO.

All in all, it's difficult to parse the exact numbers among players without a genuine poll. Be that as it may, the post created a discussion as to which Pikachu-esque creatures were the most beloved among the community. The Electric Mouse Pokemon's "clones" have recurred in many franchise titles and may remain a fixture in the future.

The answer and consensus among players may yet change over time as the post receives more visitors. However, it appears as though the top choices (the ones that fit within the criteria, at least) are Pachirisu, Emolga, and Togedemaru.

