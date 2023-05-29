Pokemon GO player angry with repeated 10km egg hatch

Pokemon GO is a unique way of experiencing its iconic franchise. Simplifying the structure of the main game, it can be played on a smartphone and mostly remains free to play. This makes it accessible to a much larger audience. However, despite having a lot going for it, the playerbase has been quite dissatisfied in the past couple of months.

The nerfs to Remote Raids were possibly the most glaring and disappointing modifications. This was further exacerbated by lackluster events and in-game policies.

The diversity of Pocket Monsters hatching from eggs, particularly the 10km variant, has been the latest feature under attack by the Pokemon GO playerbase.

Pokemon GO players tired of receiving Togedemaru from 10km eggs

u/ArtimusDragon took to the Pokemon GO subreddit to lament how they had been receiving so many Togedemaru from hatching 10km eggs. The current pool of Pokemon that can hatch from this egg variant includes Tirtouga, Axew, Goomy, Riolu, Larvesta, and so on.

Notably, Togedemaru is not a bad creature, thanks to its Electric/Steel-typing and whopping 12 resistances, three of which render attacks 1/4 as effective.

However, Togedemaru's abundance in the wild has resulted in its frequent emergence through 10 km eggs. This phenomenon has led to widespread disappointment, which could have been considerably less if it involved 2km or 5km eggs.

Some, who claimed to be erstwhile players of the game, recalled the days when instead of Togedemaru, creatures like Gligor, Jinx, Pinsir, and Trapinch used to hatch incessantly from 10km eggs.

After briefly discussing the viability of these creatures, the conversation quickly shifted toward Niantic's relatively anti-player policies in recent times. They brought up the high price of Incubators in Pokemon GO, which are set at 150 coins for the regular ones and come in a "Super" variant marked at 200.

Considering the money and effort it takes for players to hatch eggs, getting creatures like Togedemaru regularly feels unrewarding.

One player, u/YutoMaikeru, seemed to be the only one with a relatively positive experience. They found a perfect IV Togedemaru from one of the eggs. Perfect IV Pokemon are useful in battle, and given the creature's typing, it is actually viable in some strategies. However, they were unhappy that the shiny form of the creature was not available in the game.

The biggest disappointment has to be that Larvesta is available from Eggs, but not for the most part. This is further worsened by the whopping 400 candies required to evolve it into Volcarona.

Overall, while Togedemaru is not a poor Pokemon by any means, its repetitive appearance makes hatching eggs boring and less rewarding.

