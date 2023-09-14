Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Sentret and Furret

Sentret and its evolved form Furret are some of the returning Pokemon who have made their way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Teal Mask DLC. Both of them are iconic from the Gen 2 era, and it’s no surprise that many in the community are looking for ways to add them to their Kitakami Pokedex. However, some players seem to be facing difficulty coming across a Sentret in the game.

The new Kitakami map is quite big, and the Sentret is not something that you will be able to come across throughout the region. Hence this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you will be able to get your hands on a Sentret and a Furret in the Teal Mask DLC.

How to get a Sentret in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Sentret encounter locations in Teal Mask. (image via game8.co)

To catch a Sentret in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask you will be required to make your way to the south and south-right region of Kitakami. As the Pokemon primarily inhabits areas where there is a lot of grass, you will be able to catch it in the following areas of the map:

Loyalty Plaza

Apple Hills

South of Mossui Town

South of Kitakami Hall

It might take a bit of exploration from your end to encounter one, however, they are some of the easier returning Pokemon to find in the Teal Mask DLC.

Once you have encountered a Sentret, you will be able to catch it right away if you have a more powerful Pokeball. However, a safer alternative would be to take its health down by a significant chunk in order to make it easier to catch one.

How to get a Furret in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

To get a Furret, the best way to do it will be to evolve your Sentret. The Pokemon will evolve at level 15, hence, you will be able to evolve one almost right away. If you are at a much higher level when starting off in Kitakami, then the level scaling system will help you encounter Sentrets that are at a much higher level.

You will be able to trigger an evolution just by leveling them up once. This can be done with the help of Exp Candies, or by engaging in battle with it.

If you are starting a journey from scratch, you will be able to catch a Sentret quite early on and use it as one of your primary Pokemon and have an easier time taking it to level 15.