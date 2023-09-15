Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Cleffa and its evolved form of Clefairy and Celfable are some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise that have been introduced to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Teal Mask DLC. These Fairy-type Pokemon are a bit hard to come by in the new region of Kitakami, so many in the community are having a fair bit of trouble getting their hands on them.

Cleffa and Clefairy aren't commonly found Pokemon in the new region; instead, they are located in only certain locations in the game. You will then be able to evolve the Celfairy into a Celfable, but there is a requirement to do so.

Hence, today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over everything you need to know about getting Ceffa and all of its evolved forms in the new Teal Mask DLC.

Where to find Cleffa in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

You will be able to find Cleffa in the center of the Kitakami region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask. You will need to look for areas around the Oni Mountain to eventually encounter one.

Caves in the area are also a good place where you can find a lot of Cleffa. So, if you see one, do explore it.

How to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

While you will be able to find a Clefairy in the wild, especially in the same areas that a Cleffa is in, the best way to get the Pokemon will be by evolving a Cleffa into it.

To evolve Cleffa into Clefairy, you must have a high Friendship stat with it. Just normally, leveling up the Pokemon will not cause an evolution.

Cleffa and Clefairy encounter areas Teal Mask (Image via game8.co)

To increase your friendship with Cleffa, you can do the following things:

Catching and keeping Cleffa in a Luxury Ball

Use Cleffa a lot in Battle

Take Cleffa out during a picnic and make sandwiches

Make Cleffa hold a Soothing Bell

Use Cleffa as your Let’s Go partner

To be able to check your friendship with Cleffa or any other Pokemon, you will be required to make your way to a Friendship Checker NPC. As there isn't one in Kitakami, you will need to go to Paldea and visit Cascarrafa.

How to evolve Clefairy into Clefable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

You won't be able to find a Clefable in the wild, so to get one, you will need to evolve your Clefairy. However, to do that, you will need to use a Moon Stone on it. There is no way to directly evolve a Clefairy into a Clefable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask.

There are three ways by which you will be able to get a Moon Stone in the game:

Win it at Porto Marinada’s auction. It’s the most direct way of doing it.

Find it as a shiny on the ground while exploring Paldea and Kitakami.

Obtain it as a reward after registering 210 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex.

Once you have the item, you need to use it on your Clefairy to evolve it.