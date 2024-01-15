Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainer warns about buying "annoying" camera upgrade

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has a new touch-up feature for your in-game camera. This upgrade will cost 150 Blueberry Points (BP), but is it worth the price? Given that Blueberry Points are hard to earn in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you should spend it wisely.

This concern has been addressed by Redditor u/vademeccum, warning fellow Scarlet and Violet players against buying the touch-up feature in the Indigo Disk DLC. u/shiny-corsola commented underneath:

"Hard agree. I'm a completionist, so of course, I had to buy it, but it's so annoying, and the filters really aren't my thing. I thought it was going to be a feature where you could like [to] remove background Pokémon or items from the shot to improve it, but nope!"

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player addresses the touch-up feature and why one should avoid buying it

The concerned player took to Reddit to share their experience with the in-game camera feature called touch-up. They bought it, tried it out, and eventually concluded it was not worth the time or the BP. They said:

“As a piece of advice, and to save you some time, avoid buying the touch-up feature for your camera (unless you want to for some reason) otherwise, each time you take a picture, it will ask you with 3 consecutive text boxes if you don't want to touch-up your picture with only two effects that are not a big deal honestly. ”

According to this player, the touch-up feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a major inconvenience as it pops up whenever you open the in-game camera to capture a moment.

They also said that even though you can deactivate it, it is very inconvenient to do so every single time. Moreover, it gives you a couple of filter-like alterations, and it does not feel worth 150 BP.

You can't see this feature in real time, and the resulting image might not sit well with your taste. Many have agreed to u/vademeccum's assessment of this feature in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Some players were also quick to point out that the feature's advertisement in the game is a bit misleading as it sounds like this feature would let you remove unwanted items in a snapshot, but the reality could not be further from the truth.

Most comments on the post advise players not to buy this feature, stating it is not worth the money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.