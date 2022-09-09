Pokemon Sword and Shield Champion League: Date, how to register, and more

For Pokemon fans who love good competition, Game Freak and Nintendo have announced the upcoming Champion League Online Competition. Trainers around the world will be able to battle toe-to-toe online for in-game rewards.

From September 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm to September 25, 2022, at 4:59 pm PDT, trainers will face off in battle with their best Pokemon teams for glory and rewards.

Players can begin registration right now, with the deadline set for September 22, 2022 at 4:59 PDT. Below, trainers can find some quick information on how to register and participate in the upcoming event themselves.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to register for the Champion League and participate in matches?

Registering and participating in the Pokemon: Sword and Shield Champion League has been made incredibly easy thanks to its online structure. In just a few button presses, players can enter the listings and dive into battle when the event arrives.

After registering, participants will be able to compete in daily matches and receive BP and in-game rewards via the Mystery Gift function.

How to register for the Champion League

Open Sword/Shield and access your X button menu. Select the VS menu. Select Battle Stadium. Select Online Competitions. Pick Search Official Competitions. Players should be able to find the upcoming Champion League through this method, and their information will be catalogued for when the event arrives. Players can sign in during the event hours to participate in their matches until they are knocked out. However, just participating in the event will provide them with in-game rewards once the event has concluded.

How to receive Post-Event rewards

Open Pokemon Sword/Shield and access your X button menu. Select Mystery Gift. Select Get a Mystery Gift. Select Get Battle Stadium Rewards. If trainers successfully participated in the online Champion League proceedings, they should receive their rewards from the Mystery Gift function.

While the Champion League rules are relatively unrestricted, there are nonetheless a few stipulations for trainers to be aware of. Only Pokemon obtained in the titles Sword and Shield, Legends: Arceus, and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl will be eligible.

Pocket Monsters obtained through 3DS titles such as X/Y and Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire that have been transferred to the Switch titles aren't eligible. The same can be said for those that were obtained via Pokemon GO or Let's GO! series.

Since trainers simply receive rewards for participating, there's really no reason not to register and battl. Even if they don't get very far in the tournament itself, they'll still receive benefits to help them on their own in-game journeys.

Fortunately, with a wide number of species that are eligible for use in the competition, trainers should have a wide array of options when formulating their ideal battle teams. The competition is only a few weeks away, so it's wise to begin preparing as soon as possible.

