Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle Event: Snom, Pyukumuku, and shiny chances

Some favorite creature designs among Pokemon Sword and Shield fans are those that are round and small. Luckily, the current event in these games gives players the perfect opportunity to obtain what they like most. Currently, they can find Snom, Pyukumuku, and Pincuchin across the Wild Area in Raid Battles.

As many fans know, Raid Battles in the main series titles work much differently than those in the Pokemon GO mobile game and feature a turn-based system where a maximum of four players face off against a giant Pokemon. At higher levels of these battles, the Raid Boss can even summon a shield for itself.

One benefit of these organized Wild Area events in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the different conditions they bring along with them. While some give gamers a chance to find a Pokemon with a certain move or a rare Gigantamax form, this event grants players the chance to find a guaranteed Shiny Snom.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Small Pokemon Event: All there is to know

Snom as it appears alongside its trainer in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The three Pokemon players can engage during this event through Raids are Snom, Pyukumuku, and Pincurchin. These creatures can be encountered at every star rating. This means the relevant Raid Battles will have a wide array of difficulty ratings.

There are two variants of each of the three Raid Bosses. The only difference between them is the items each boss drops upon defeat. When it comes to Pincurchin, it might drop berries, depending on which version of the Pokemon was fought. However, the item pool for Pyukumuku is similar regardless of the variants.

The main draw for this event is the five-star Raid Battle that is guaranteed to contain a Shiny Snom. However, it is only one of the two Snom variants that can appear. Snom has a 21% chance to appear in five-star Raids throughout the event's duration, but the Shiny one only has a two-percent chance of presenting itself.

While it is possible to find Pyukumuku and Pincurchin in their shiny variants during this event, they will only have base odds of 1/4096 without the Shiny Charm key item, which is obtained by completing the game's base Galar Pokedex. This increases the chances of a shiny appearing to 1/1365.33.

With this in mind, many players may only choose to partake in the event for the Shiny Snom. The best way to quickly grind for this uncommon variant in Pokemon Sword and Shield is to test a Raid Battle before completing it. This involves intentionally failing it before trying the fight again with a team of online players.

Pincurchin as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

However, gamers will want to bring a strong Pokemon with Rock-type attacks to make these battles easier. Moreover, while there is no way to check if a den contains a Shiny Snom without losing in combat, Pokemon Sword and Shield players who have confirmed the presence of such a den and re-enter it with a team of friends to the winning easier.

