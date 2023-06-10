Pokemon TCG 151: All cards, how to preorder, release date, and more

Despite the recent release of the Paldea Evolved expansion for Pokemon TCG, fans have more to look forward to, with the upcoming 151 expansion already stealing the headlines. Bringing some fan favorites to the spotlight with truly incredible artwork. this riveting new expansion for the popular card game takes the creatures from the oldest generation and overhauls them for the new era.

Its theme, paired with some promotional artwork, has already done a great job of exciting the community. With news of this expansion being fairly recent, there are many details that consumers want to know before spending their money. So what should players know about this expansion before they pre-orders?

When is the Pokemon TCG 151 expansion releasing?

Mew, being Pokemon #151, is strongly advertised for this expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, there are confirmed release dates for this highly-anticipated expansion. The Japanese version will arrive on June 16, while those waiting for the English release must wait until September 22nd.

This expansion will feature entirely new artwork for every species of Kantonian Pokemon from National Pokedex numbers 1 to 151, just as the name would imply. In addition to including every creature from Bulbasaur to Mew, the set will feature various trainer cards depicting notable figures from the region, like Misty and Giovanni.

Here is a complete list of cards included in the upcoming expansion for Pokemon TCG:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch'd

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Energy Sticker

Snatch Arm

Ancient Helix Fossil

Ancient Dome Fossil

Ancient Old Amber

Safety Goggles

Big Balloon

Extra Tight Belt

Leftovers

Erika's Invitation

Giovanni's Charisma

Daisy's Care

Bill's Transfer

Cycling Road

The expansion will also include secret-rare art cards for the Pokemon TCG. The list contains:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Squirtle

Wartortle

Pikachu

Nidoking

Psyduck

Poliwhirl

Tangela

Mr. Mime

Omanyte

Snorlax

Venusaur ex

Charizard ex

Blastoise ex

Zapdos ex

How to pre-order 151 Pokemon TCG expansion cards

Promotional artwork for the Pokemon TCG 151 Expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only the Japanese packs for the 151 Pokemon TCG expansion are available for purchase, with no news on English versions. PlazaJapan is currently offering pre-orders on booster boxes. A link to their store page for these booster boxes can be found here.

