Pokemon TCG 151: All cards, how to preorder, release date, and more

Despite the recent release of the Paldea Evolved expansion for Pokemon TCG, fans have more to look forward to, with the upcoming 151 expansion already stealing the headlines. Bringing some fan favorites to the spotlight with truly incredible artwork. this riveting new expansion for the popular card game takes the creatures from the oldest generation and overhauls them for the new era.
Its theme, paired with some promotional artwork, has already done a great job of exciting the community. With news of this expansion being fairly recent, there are many details that consumers want to know before spending their money. So what should players know about this expansion before they pre-orders?
When is the Pokemon TCG 151 expansion releasing?
Thankfully, there are confirmed release dates for this highly-anticipated expansion. The Japanese version will arrive on June 16, while those waiting for the English release must wait until September 22nd.
This expansion will feature entirely new artwork for every species of Kantonian Pokemon from National Pokedex numbers 1 to 151, just as the name would imply. In addition to including every creature from Bulbasaur to Mew, the set will feature various trainer cards depicting notable figures from the region, like Misty and Giovanni.
Here is a complete list of cards included in the upcoming expansion for Pokemon TCG:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch'd
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Energy Sticker
- Snatch Arm
- Ancient Helix Fossil
- Ancient Dome Fossil
- Ancient Old Amber
- Safety Goggles
- Big Balloon
- Extra Tight Belt
- Leftovers
- Erika's Invitation
- Giovanni's Charisma
- Daisy's Care
- Bill's Transfer
- Cycling Road
The expansion will also include secret-rare art cards for the Pokemon TCG. The list contains:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Pikachu
- Nidoking
- Psyduck
- Poliwhirl
- Tangela
- Mr. Mime
- Omanyte
- Snorlax
- Venusaur ex
- Charizard ex
- Blastoise ex
- Zapdos ex
How to pre-order 151 Pokemon TCG expansion cards
Only the Japanese packs for the 151 Pokemon TCG expansion are available for purchase, with no news on English versions. PlazaJapan is currently offering pre-orders on booster boxes. A link to their store page for these booster boxes can be found here.