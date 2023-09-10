Pokemon TCG Original 151 set: All available cards

With the Pokemon TCG Original 151 set already being released in Japan, trainers are eagerly waiting for its global release, which will happen later this month. The collection will focus on the original 151 pocket monsters that were introduced by Game Freak initially to the series.

It makes for a nice nostalgic callback to the OGs of the Pokemon world and a set that fans would not want to miss out on.

The Pokemon TCG Original 151 set is slated to release on September 22, 2023, around the globe. It was released in Japan on June 16, 2023.

All available cards with Pokemon TCG Original 151

The available list of cards for this upcoming set is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

1/165 - Bulbasaur

2/165 - Ivysaur

3/165 - Venusaur ex

4/165 - Charmander

5/165 - Charmeleon

6/165 - Charizard ex

7/165 - Squirtle

8/165 - Wartortle

9/165 - Blastoise ex

10/165 - Caterpie

11/165 - Metapod

12/165 - Butterfree

13/165 - Weedle

14/165 - Kakuna

15/165 - Beedrill

16/165 - Pidgey

17/165 - Pidgeotto

18/165 - Pidgeot

19/165 - Rattata

20/165 - Raticate

21/165 - Spearow

22/165 - Fearow

23/165 - Ekans

24/165 - Arbok ex

25/165 - Pikachu

26/165 - Raichu

27/165 - Sandshrew

28/165 - Sandslash

29/165 - Nidoran (female)

30/165 - Nidorina

31/165 - Nidoqueen

32/165 - Nidoran (male)

33/165 - Nidorino

34/165 - Nidoking

35/165 - Clefairy

36/165 - Clefable

37/165 - Vulpix

38/165 - Ninetales ex

39/165 - Jigglypuff

40/165 - Wigglytuff ex

41/165 - Zubat

42/165 - Golbat

43/165 - Oddish

44/165 - Gloom

45/165 - Vileplume

46/165 - Paras

47/165 - Parasect

48/165 - Venonat

49/165 - Venomoth

50/165 - Diglett

51/165 - Dugtrio

52/165 - Meowth

53/165 - Persian

54/165 - Psyduck

55/165 - Golduck

56/165 - Mankey

57/165 - Primeape

58/165 - Growlithe

59/165 - Arcanine

60/165 - Poliwag

61/165 - Poliwhirl

62/165 - Poliwrath

63/165 - Abra

64/165 - Kadabra

65/165 - Alakazam ex

66/165 - Machop

67/165 - Machoke

68/165 - Machamp

69/165 - Bellsprout

70/165 - Weepinbell

71/165 - Victreebel

72/165 - Tentacool

73/165 - Tentacruel

74/165 - Geodude

75/165 - Graveler

76/165 - Golem ex

77/165 - Ponyta

78/165 - Rapidash

79/165 - Slowpoke

80/165 - Slowbro

81/165 - Magnemite

82/165 - Magneton

83/165 - Farfetch'd

84/165 - Doduo

85/165 - Dodrio

86/165 - Seel

87/165 - Dewgon

88/165 - Grimer

89/165 - Muk

90/165 - Shellder

91/165 - Cloyster

92/165 - Gastly

93/165 - Haunter

94/165 - Gengar

95/165 - Onix

96/165 - Drowzee

97/165 - Hypno

98/165 - Krabby

99/165 - Kingler

100/165 - Voltorb

101/165 - Electrode

102/165 - Exeggcute

103/165 - Exeggutor

104/165 - Cubone

105/165 - Marowak

106/165 - Hitmonlee

107/165 - Hitmonchan

108/165 - Lickitung

109/165 - Koffing

110/165 - Weezing

111/165 - Rhyhorn

112/165 - Rhydon

113/165 - Chansey

114/165 - Tangela

115/165 - Kangaskhan ez

116/165 - Horsea

117/165 - Seadra

118/165 - Goldeen

119/165 - Seaking

120/165 - Staryu

121/165 - Starmie

122/165 - Mr. Mime

123/165 - Scyther

124/165 - Jynx ex

125/165 - Electabuzz

126/165 - Magmar

127/165 - Pinsir

128/165 - Tauros

129/165 - Magikarp

130/165 - Gyarados

131/165 - Lapras

132/165 - Ditto

133/165 - Eevee

134/165 - Vaporeon

135/165 - Jolteon

136/165 - Flareon

137/165 - Porygon

138/165 - Omanyte

139/165 - Omastar

140/165 - Kabuto

141/165 - Kabutops

142/165 - Aerodactyl

143/165 - Snorlax

144/165 - Articuno

145/165 - Zapdos ex

146/165 - Moltres

147/165 - Dratomo

148/165 - Dragonair

149/165 - Dragonite

150/165 - Mewtwo

151/165 - Mew ex

166/165 - Bulbasaur

168/165 - Charmander

170/165 - Squirtle

173/165 - Pikachu

174/165 - Nidoking

Where to get the Pokemon TCG Original 151 set?

Trainers can pre-order or purchase the Pokemon TCG Original 151 set from the Pokemon Center website or any major retailer that sells Pokemon TCG products. While many of the shops have sold out, it is likely they will stock up soon with more.

For Pokemon TCG Original 151, the Ultra-Premium Collection edition contains the lucrative special illustration Mew ex card.