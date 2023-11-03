Pokemon Unite redeem codes (November 2023): Free Aeos coins, licenses, and more

Pokemon Unite players often feel the need to spend their hard-earned money on new Unite Licenses to perform better in their day-to-day games. While it is sometimes true that buying in-game content can improve your quality of life in the title, it is not entirely compulsory. Trainers can also redeem a lot of licenses and other items with the help of promo codes.

Promo codes often have a lot of useful things to offer, such as Aeos coins, Unite Licenses, and more. This article provides you with a few promo codes that you can currently use in the game.

(Note: When it comes to promo codes, the earliest bird often takes the worm. Since they work on a first-come-first-serve basis, you might not be able to redeem the rewards in your account if you are reading this at a later date.)

All active Pokemon Unite promo codes for November 2023

Unite License for Mew (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, you will find two active Pokemon Unite promo codes in the market. They are as follows:

2NDANNIVERSARY: You will get a limited Unite License for Mew that you can use for three days, a Platinum Mew Boost Emblem, a limited Unite License for Mewtwo that you can use for three days, and a Platinum Mewtwo Boost Emblem.

UNITE2ND815: You will get a limited Unite License for Cinderace that you can use for one day and a Tuxedo Style Holowear Rental that you can use for three days.

We will update this article with more promo codes as and when we get them.

How to redeem Pokemon Unite promo codes

Unite License for Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The process of redeeming promo codes is fairly simple. You can follow these steps to do so:

First, you have to open the Pokemon Unite app.

Once you are in the lobby, click on the calendar icon. You will find this on the right side of your game screen.

You will be taken to a page with two tabs – Featured Events and Daily Events. Click on the latter.

Scroll down till you find Gift Exchange, and click on it.

Then, you should click on the orange button that says Exchange.

Enter the promo code here. If the code is functional, you will receive your rewards instantly in the game.

What are Pokemon Unite codes used for?

As mentioned above, Unite promo codes allow players to obtain a lot of time-limited and permanent in-game items like Aeos, Unite Licenses, and more for free.

These promo codes allow free-to-play players to enjoy the game with things that would otherwise cost them money.