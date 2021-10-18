Pokemon Unite tier list (October 2021)

In a short span of time, Pokemon Unite has already seen some heavy shake-ups to the meta.

With characters getting buffed and nerfed a couple times over, several characters have fought over the title of best in Pokemon Unite. Due to the change in items as well as the nerf to Sylveon, a chance has been given to other lesser used Pokemon to see some usage in ranked play. This article will take a look at how these characters compare against each other.

Which Pokemon are dominating ranked play in Pokemon Unite?

S Tier

Sylveon

Talonflame

Venusaur

Lucario

Wigglytuff

Sylveon and Lucario have two things in common: they both got nerfed, and they both are still really good. Sylveon still manages to melt opponents while Lucario continues to be elusive and deadly. Venusaur has also seen a hike in usage, Giga Draining and Petal Dancing across the map. Talonflame is the best objective stealer in the game, and Wigglytuff’s Sing is likely the best crowd control move in the game.

A Tier

Cramorant

Cinderace

Blastoise

Zeraora

The best way to describe this is the “not broken but really good” tier. Blastoise used to do tons of damage but has since had Rapid Spin nerfed, making Surf and Hydro Pump more viable. Cramorant has one of the best Unite moves in the game. Cinderace is still an offensive menace that can be played in the jungle or in lane, and Zeraora’s Discharge can eliminate multiple enemies in seconds.

B Tier

Greninja

Snorlax

Alolan Ninetails

Crustle

Eldegoss

While not being incredibly popular, all of the Pokemon in this tier can be viable in high rank play. Eldegoss is a great support for its team, but it’s difficult to win with in solo queue. Greninja and Alolan Ninteail are typical attack damage carries, with the latter having loads of crowd control. Snorlax’s Block covers practically half the screen, and Crustle is a defender that can still do a decent amount of damage.

C Tier

Mamoswine

Blissey

Charizard

Absol

Machamp

Mr. Mime

These Pokemon all have good qualities, but also have large shortcomings that hold them back. Mamoswine, for example, is a great tank that takes forever to evolve. Blissey is incredibly difficult to solo queue with due to how supportive its toolkit is. The main issue with these Pokemon is that there are other options that can play their role better.

D Tier

Pikachu

Gardevoir

Slowbro

These Pokemon definitely aren’t the worst options, but they could all use a couple buffs. Slowbro is another Pokemon with a great supportive toolkit but simply struggles to do damage. Pikachu has a great early game presence but falls off quickly. On the contrary, Gardevoir does loads of damage during the late game, but is just about useless as Ralts.

F Tier

Garchomp

Gengar

Both of these Pokemon have some issues that make them really difficult to win with. Gengar is the worst jungler in the game, and its Unite move really doesn’t do much in a team fight. It’s better used as a way to turn around a losing 1v1. Garchomp unfortunately evolves at level 10, and in Gible form becomes a huge target for opposing teams to ambush.

