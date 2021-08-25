Pokemon Unite: When is Greedent Releasing?

Following the release of Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch on 21 July 2021, many players wondered whether or not more Pokemon would be added in the future.

Shortly after the game's release, data miners found that a few Pokemon were still in the works. These Pokemon were Sylveon, Blastoise, Blissey, and Greedent with more being added in the future.

When will Greedent be added in Pokemon Unite?

As of right now, The Pokemon Company has not released any information regarding the release date of any Pokemon aside from Blissey, who was recently added. Following the 18 August 2021 direct, however, The Pokemon Company revealed one more Pokemon not included in the leaks.

Mamoswine was announced to be joining the roster. However, there was no word on Blastoise or Greedent.

Players only know about Greedent's moves. These moves are Thief, Wish, Gyro Ball, Round, Stuff Cheeks, and Belly Drum. Information regarding Greedent's play style, cosmetics, and unite move is still scarce.

Due to Greedent's low speed but high defensive stats in the main series of games, it will most likely play as a tanky bottom lane Pokemon that relies heavily on moves like Stuff Cheeks and Gyro Ball.

In the original game series, Stuff Cheeks is a move that allowed the user to eat their berries early as well as boosting the user's defense.

In Pokemon Unite, this move would most likely have the effect of granting passive health regeneration while providing a boost to defense. It might even incorporate the sitrus berries that lay on the field by the goals.

In summary, The Pokemon Company has yet to release any information regarding the release of Greedent in Pokemon Unite. However, with Pokemon Unite arriving on mobile platforms on 22 September 2021, more information regarding additions to the roster may be released.

