Ranking the Swords of Justice from Pokemon Black and White

The Swords of Justice are some of the most threatening legendaries in Pokemon history. There is a decent amount of variety within this legendary quartet.

Other than everyone sharing the Fighting-type and having the same speed tier, they get access to a couple of different moves that make them stand out. While some of these Pokemon were blessed due to their stats, though, others, not so much.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Which of these legendary Pokemon perform better in battle?

4) Virizion

Virizion lacks common Grass-type tools like Leech Seed (Image via Game Freak)

Each of the Swords of Justice has one stat that’s base 129. Unfortunately for Virizion, the 129 in Special Defense, is arguably the worst stat to be strong in.

Thanks to its Grass and Fighting-type combination, Virizion will still drop to Air Slashes regardless of its Special Defense. Virizion is also missing a lot of tools that make other Grass-types strong.

While it does learn Giga Drain, it doesn’t learn Leech Seed, arguably the best Grass-type move. On top of that, it also doesn’t get the status moves like Stun Spore or Sleep Powder.

3) Cobalion

Cobalion has a base Defense of 129 (Image via Game Freak)

If Virizion is supposed to be a Special Defender, Cobalion’s calling card is physical Defense. At the end of the day, though, Steel and Fighting is a lot better combination than Grass and Fighting, so it will be able to serve a better defensive niche.

In terms of offense, Cobalion has a low Attack stat (base 90), but that can be bumped up with Swords Dance. After that, he has many options between Close Combat, Iron Head, Stone Edge, X Scissor, and a couple of other coverage moves.

2) Terrakion

Terrakion has a type combo of Rock and Fighting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Cobalion needs a Swords Dance before it can get going, Terrakion comes fresh out of the box, ready to do loads of damage. This Sword of Justice receives 129 in base Attack, which means it can destroy opponents with Close Combat and Stone Edge.

While it doesn’t “need” a Swords Dance, it can certainly “benefit” from one. Raising Terrakion’s Attack will allow it to break through bulkier Pokemon like Seismitoad and Mandibuzz.

1) Keldeo

Overall, Keldeo tends to have more damage output than Terrakion. Some of this has to do with moveset since Hydro Pumps can do serious damage (if they hit). Keldeo gets 129 in base Special Attack.

Perhaps the best weapon in Keldeo’s arsenal is the move Secret Sword. While it’s a Special move, it hits opponents’ Defense instead of their Special Defense (similar to Psyshock).

This means that typical Special Attack sponges like Gastrodon or Blissey won’t be able to wall out Keldeo.

