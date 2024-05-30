Rarest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 is underway in Sendai, Japan, the first stop before events in New York City and Madrid before the event opens up to the global community. Plenty of Pokemon will be available for catching and hatching, but which rare monsters are worth prioritizing? Suffice it to say there are several Pokemon that trainers may want to focus on before expanding their search.

Although the rarest creatures in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai vary in how they're acquired, there's little dispute that they're not easy to find. If trainers are looking for rare Pokemon to prioritize during GO Fest Sendai, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the rarest creatures arriving during the event.

Five of the rarest Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai

1) Necrozma

Trending

Necrozma is one of the faces of Pokemon GO Fest 2024, but it's still rare (Image via Niantic)

After years of waiting, Necrozma has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO Fest 2024. The Prism Pokemon is available to battle in Tier-5 raids and as a Special Research Reward throughout GO Fest in Sendai and beyond. Necrozma can also fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to become Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively, increasing its potential as a battler.

There's no guarantee that Necrozma (or its shiny variant that is also debuting during GO Fest) will be back for some time, so players will certainly want to seize the opportunity and raid it as much as they can.

2) Marshadow

Marshadow the mythic Pokemon is making its debut at Pokemon GO Fest 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On top of Necrozma's arrival, players can also find the mythic Pokemon Marshadow in Pokemon GO for the first time during GO Fest 2024. The Ghost/Fighting-type will be available in GO Fest 2024 Sendai via the Sendai Park Escapade Special Research questline. Specifically, players will need to complete the fourth step of the Sendai Park Escapade research to encounter Marshadow.

As a mythical Pokemon, Marshadow isn't likely to appear again for some time after GO Fest 2024 concludes, so trainers should seize the initiative.

3) Pancham

Trainers won't normally find Pancham in the wild in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pancham is a creature that doesn't usually appear in the wild in Pokemon GO, leaving trainers to hatch eggs to get one. It has appeared as a raid boss and PvP reward in the past, but these instances have been few and far between. Fortunately, in addition to hatching from 7km eggs during GO Fest 2024 Sendai, Pancham is also obtainable via other means.

Specifically, Pancham can be found in the Star Parade Habitat in the wild, as a research reward during the third step of the Sendai Park Escapade Special Research, and as a reward for completing the Star Parade Collection Challenge.

4) Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y, ?

Unown is once again making a Pokemon GO Fest return (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While various Unown forms have technically appeared in the wild, eggs, raids, and research in the past, these days, they're typically found across a wide swathe of events, and this includes Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai. If catching previous Unown to complete your collection isn't enticing enough, the ? Unown will also be making its debut during GO Fest 2024.

Sure, these Pokemon aren't battle-capable, but there are still trainers who want to catch them all to complete their Pokedex, and the same can be said for their shiny variants. Fortunately, Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y, and ? will be available to catch as wild spawns regardless of the current habitat during the event.

5) Pa'u and Sensu Style Oricorio

Two different forms of Oricorio will be available at GO Fest 2024 Sendai (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Typically, Oricorio's Sensu, Baile, Pa'u, and Pom-Pom styles are locked to specific regions of the world. This is changing during Pokemon GO Fest 2024, and those who attend the Sendai leg of the tour will be able to find the Pa'u form in the wild during the Sky Arena habitat hours, while Sensu form Oricorio can be found in the wild during the Star Parade habitat hours.

That isn't all though, as Pa'u form Oricorio can also be obtained from hatching 7km eggs and by completing a research task that asks players to spin five gyms or Pokestops as part of the Sendai City Skies Special Research. Additionally, completing the Sky Arena Collection Challenge will also reward a Pa'u Style Oricorio.

Even though these Pokemon aren't capable fighters, their region-locked nature makes them rare, so trainers should be sure to catch plenty and trade for the ones they don't have yet.