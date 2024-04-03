The Pokemon gaming craze swept the world when the franchise was first released in the 90s. This series debuted in Japan back in 1996 as Pokemon Red and Green. It reached the Western side of the world by 1998 as Pokemon Red and Blue. This role-playing series, where one has to catch weird Pocket Monsters with astounding powers, became a worldwide sensation in no time.

There are 151 Pocket Monsters that you catch to complete your original Pokedex. Commonly referred to as the Original 151, these critters make up the first generation of species in the franchise. With so many varieties of beasts, you might have questions like which is the most powerful or which critter is the rarest of them all.

This article provides detailed insight into the rarest beasts from the Original 151.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What makes a Pokemon rare?

Raikou (Image via TPC)

There are a plethora of factors that play an active role in determining the rarity of a Pokemon in the franchise. Factors like availability, evolutionary requirements, version exclusivity, and the inherent rarity of Legendary or Shiny monsters directly influence the rarity of Pocket Monsters in this universe.

10 rarest Pokemon of the Original 151, ranked

10) Porygon

Porygon (Image via TPC)

Also known as The Virtual Pokemon, Porygon is an artificial Pocket Monster that was crafted by humans. It has unique powers that allow it to traverse through cyberspace.

This critter is described in Red and Blue's Pokedex as:

"A Pokemon that consists entirely of programming code. Capable of moving freely in cyberspace"

Porygon’s rarity stemmed from its unique acquisition method, as this beast was originally obtainable only through the Celadon City Game Corner. You can purchase Porygon for 8,300 coins in Pokemon Blue and 9,999 coins in Red.

9) Dragonite

Dragonite (Image via TPC)

Dragonite is an iconic figure in the Original 151. With its powerful Dragon elemental typing, unparalleled strength, and gentle stature, this critter has always been a dominating force in the world of Pocket Monsters.

Since the only way to obtain it in the early games was by evolving a Dratini, Dragonite remains one of the rarest Pocket Monsters in the franchise. Dratini is a rare encounter itself and can only be found in specific locations with low encounter rates, such as the Safari Zone or the Dragon’s Den.

8) Kabutops

Kabutops (Image via TPC)

Also known as the Fossil Pokemon, Kabutops sits at #8 on this list solely due to its method of acquisition in the original Pokemon games. As a player, you would have to acquire a Kabuto fossil, which is a rare occurrence. Only a scientist at Dome Fossil can convert it into the ancient Pocket Monster, Kabuto.

The Kabuto will evolve into Kabutops once it reaches level 40. This is what makes Kabutops one of the rarest Pocket Monsters among the Original 151 Pokemon.

7) Omastar

Omastar (Image via TPC)

Like the previous entry, Omaster is also a prehistoric beast and was thought to be extinct for a very long time. However, using the Helix fossil, scientists were able to recreate an Omanyte, which evolves into an Omastar after reaching level 40.

The sheer trouble of acquiring this Pocket Monster through fossil conversion and evolution makes it one of the rarest monsters in the Original 151 and makes it sit at #7 on this list.

6) Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl (Image via TPC)

Aerodactyl is the third Fossil Pokemon on this list. While the process of acquiring it is similar to the previous entries, it is rarer than Omastar and Kabutops and sits higher in this ranking because acquiring it is more complicated.

You can find the skeletal remains of Aerodactyl in the Pewter City Museum. It is here that you get a key item called the Old Amber that lets you obtain this creature. Once you get this Old Amber, you must take it to the Cinnabar Lab to let a scientist make an Aerodactyl for you.

5) Moltres

Moltres (Image via TPC)

Moltres stands as a symbol of blazing majesty in the fiery annals of the Pokemon world. Also referred to as the Flame Pokemon, Moltres has the power to scorch the skies as it creates embers by flapping its wings.

As one of the Legendary birds that form the Kanto trio, Moltres is one of the most sought-after Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Red and Blue, though it often gets overshadowed by its counterparts, Zapdos and Articuno. You can only get your hands on this creature towards the end of the game at Victory Road.

4) Articuno

Articuno (Image via TPC)

With a beautiful design and a chilly demeanor, Articuno would be the best among the Kanto trio, only second to Zapdos.

Though this topic is debatable, Zapdos has a more utilitarian elemental typing in the original games. However, that does not make Articuno any less desirable.

From guiding people through treacherous snowy terrains to putting them in danger, Articuno is one of the rarest Pocket Monsters in this game. Like a lot of the other entries on this list, you get one encounter with this creature in Pokemon Red and Blue, and that is in the lowest level of the dungeon on Seafoam Island.

3) Zapdos

Zapdos (Image via TPC)

This is arguably the strongest of the Kanto trio. While this creature shares the same Legendary status with the previous entries, it is its power and abilities that allow it to sit higher on this list than the other birds.

Zapdos has an amazing Special Attack stat of 125 and with powerful Electric-type moves like Thunderbolt, it reigns over other Pocket Monsters on the battlefield. Owing to its elemental typing, this bird gets precedence over the other two on this list, and players tend to desire it more.

You will get only one opportunity to catch this Electric-type Pocket Monster. This opportunity chances upon you in the northwest region when you head to the Power Plant.

2) Mew

Mew (Image via TPC)

Mew is one of the few original Mythical critters and is among the rarest Pocket Monsters in the franchise. It is also known as the Elusive Pokemon and as the name suggests, it is astronomically hard to get your hands on it.

Mew is also one of the strongest Pocket Monsters in the entire franchise, even by today’s standards. It holds the ability to learn any TM in the games, thanks to its signature move, Transform. This makes it even more desirable besides its rare Mythical status. This puts Mew in the #2 spot on this list, coming only second to a creature with god-like potential.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo (Image via TPC)

Whether it is the Original 151 or all of the Pocket Monsters combined, Mewtwo is perhaps the most iconic beast in the franchise. According to Pokemon Red and Blue’s diary:

“Mewtwo is far too powerful. We have failed to curb its vicious tendencies.”

This critter was created in a laboratory through scientific experimentation rather than natural means. The only way to obtain it is by venturing deep into the dungeons of Cerulean City. Since it is astronomically difficult to catch this Legendary beast, it is advisable to save your Master Ball for it.

If you are familiar with this franchise, you already are aware of the limitless potential that Mewtwo possesses. All these factors make it the rarest and most prized beast among the Original 151.