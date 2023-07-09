10 best Pokemon from the original 151 in Pokemon GO

The original 151 is the first exclusive expansion released during the Scarlet and Violet Series of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. This set contains 165+ cards and emphasizes only the first 151 Pokemon from the first generation. Gen 1 monsters laid the foundation for future game projects and introduced some of the best critters, lore, and more.

This original 151 set includes all the pocket monsters from the number 0001 to 0151. One of the first critters you can encounter from the expansion is Bulbasaur, and the last one to face is Mew. You can catch both of these first-generation fighters in Niantic's mobile title. That said, here is a list of the 10 best wild monsters from the original 151 in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mew and nine other pocket monsters from the original 151 in Pokemon GO

1) Mew

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Did you know? With the appearance of Mew, all known Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region have been seen in #PokemonGO . Trainers, how many entries have you made to your Kanto Pokédex? Did you know? With the appearance of Mew, all known Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region have been seen in #PokemonGO. Trainers, how many entries have you made to your Kanto Pokédex? https://t.co/w3NV6rHhTk

Mew is a rare Psychic-type creature from the original 151 Pokemon sets. It has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3691 and well-balanced stats with 210 Attack, 210 Defense, and 225 Stamina. With its versatile movepool and strong battle abilities, Mew can be a valuable addition to your collection. The recommended movesets for Mew are Snarl and Psychic, which deals 12.81 damage per second (DPS).

While Mew is susceptible to Bug, Grass, and Ghost-type moves, it can withstand Fighting and Psychic-type moves. Watch out during the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary event to encounter Mew.

2) The Legendary Bird Trio

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, or Shiny Moltres! Remember, Trainers! During Kanto-themed Raid Day, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be appearing in five-star raids!If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, or Shiny Moltres! Remember, Trainers! During Kanto-themed Raid Day, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be appearing in five-star raids! ✨ If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, or Shiny Moltres! https://t.co/Si4EGqxUwk

The bird trio from the original 151 Pokemon, consisting of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, is highly sought after by trainers. These Legendary creatures possess exceptional abilities, movepool, and powers, establishing themselves as the strongest in the Kanto region.

Articuno is a dual Ice and Flying-type bird with a maximum CP of 3450. With the impressive stats of 192 Attack, 236 Defense, and 207 Stamina, it demonstrates its defense-centric stats. Further, its best movepool can deal significant damage to Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type attributes.

Zapdos is a dual Electric and Flying-type monster boasting a max CP of 3987 in Pokemon GO. It leans towards attack-focused stats with 253 Attack, 185 Defense, and 207 Stamina. Also, it is only weak to Ice and Rock-type moves.

The final member of the bird trio is Moltres, a critter with dual Fire and Flying typings. It sports a max CP of 3917, with attack-focused stats of 251 Attack, 181 Defense, and 207 Stamina.

3) Mewtwo

Mewtwo is a powerful Legendary pocket monster from the Kanto region in Pokemon GO. It belongs to the original 151 sets and possesses exceptional battle prowess. With the Pokedex number 0150, it follows right after Mew, a powerful monster in the set.

This Psychic-type creature has an impressive maximum Combat Power of 4724 in Pokemon GO. It excels in its attack stat, with 300 Attacks, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina. Mewtwo is vulnerable only to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, while it can resist Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Given the rarity, capturing Mewtwo can be challenging, so one has to wait for exclusive events to encounter it.

4) Eevee

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Remember, Trainers! When you evolve Eevee during #PokemonGOCommunityDay , its Evolution will know a special attack that might help you out during your #GOBattle matches! See the full list of attacks here: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Remember, Trainers! When you evolve Eevee during #PokemonGOCommunityDay, its Evolution will know a special attack that might help you out during your #GOBattle matches! See the full list of attacks here: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/256O4aySQ4

Eevee is a famous critter discovered in the Kanto region. This Generation 1 fighter has a maximum CP of 1210 and base stats of 104 Attack, 114 Defense, and 146 Stamina. Eevee is known for its endurance power and undergoes significant changes in its attack stats, moves, and types when it evolves.

As a Normal-type fighter, Eevee has the unique ability to transform into eight types of Pokemon. Using 25 Candy each can help you get four evolved forms, while meeting some specific condition is essential to evolve others.

Regarding Eevee's weaknesses, it is only susceptible to Fighting-type and can resist Ghost-type attacks quite well in Pokemon GO. Its number in the original set of 151 Pokemon is 131.

5) Bulbasaur

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur is about to begin in some areas of the world!



#PokemonGOCommunityDay Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur is about to begin in some areas of the world! 🍃 Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur is about to begin in some areas of the world! 🍃#PokemonGOCommunityDay https://t.co/jrzyzfRt1A

Bulbasaur is a Grass and Poison-type pocket monster belonging to the original set of 151 Pokemon. It is one of the three starter Pokemon, alongside Charmander and Squirtle in Niantic's mobile entry. This seed monster has a max CP of 1260 and exhibits balanced stats of 118 Attack, 111 Defense, and 128 Stamina.

The most effective moveset consists of Vine Whip and Power Whip, which delivers a damage per second of 8.44. Additionally, when boosted by favorable weather conditions, it can inflict super effective damage on Ground, Rock, and Water-type attributes.

Through evolution, Bulbasaur can become Ivysaur and, subsequently, Venusaur. Both of these evolved forms showcase impressive moves and exhibit powerful battle capabilities.

6) Charizard

Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type critter originating from the Kanto region and is part of the first generational monsters in Pokemon GO. It is known for its strong Fire-type movepool and boasts a maximum CP of 3266. This fire-breathing creature excels in attack-oriented stats, with 223 Attacks, 173 Defense, and 186 Stamina.

Charizard is particularly vulnerable to Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves. However, it can reasonably withstand Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. Charizard holds the sixth position in the Pokedex, and being a formidable Fire-type, its movepool maximizes the potential for Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

What sets Charizard apart from others is its Dragon-type movesets. It can use Dragon Breath as a fast move and Dragon Claw as a charge move, allowing it to harm Dragon-type opponents more.

7) Dragonite

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Dragonair during



Pokémon GO Community Day Classic is returning November 5, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! Make a meteoric impact!Evolve Dragonair during #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.Pokémon GO Community Day Classic is returning November 5, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! Make a meteoric impact!Evolve Dragonair during #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.Pokémon GO Community Day Classic is returning November 5, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! https://t.co/b2UGh6EbRa

Dragonite is a Dragon and Flying-type wild monster from the original 151, with the number 0149 in Pokedex. It has three fast and five charge moves, maximizing the STAB effects of five of those moves. With powerful attack-centric stats, this Pokemon is considered one of the best to include in your battle party.

With a max CP of 4287 in Pokemon GO, Dragonite boasts impressive stats, including 263 Attack, 198 Defense, and 209 Stamina. Its Special Attack and Defense are 100, further solidifying its position among the top mons from the original 151.

Dragonite does have vulnerabilities to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. However, it resists Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water-type attacks. Its best movesets include Dragon Tail (Dragon-type, STAB) and Draco Meteor (Dragon-type, STAB), which deal 15.46 damage per second.

8) Gengar

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Are you ready for a challenge, Trainers? On Saturday, November 3, there will be a Special Raid Challenge coming to Pokémon GO, featuring Gengar! Learn more: pokemongolive.com/post/gengar-sp… Are you ready for a challenge, Trainers? On Saturday, November 3, there will be a Special Raid Challenge coming to Pokémon GO, featuring Gengar! Learn more: pokemongolive.com/post/gengar-sp… https://t.co/S0zeindHVX

Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type creature from the Kanto region with the number 0094 in the original 151 sets. It is highly regarded in both the Trading Card Game and Pokemon GO. Known for its high attack stats and impressive Combat Power, Gengar is considered one of the best wild creatures in the franchise.

Gengar possesses a Special Attack of 130 and a Speed of 110. Its attack-centric stats include 261 Attack, 149 Defense, and 155 Stamina. While Gengar is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, it compensates with a versatile movepool and significant combat power. It can be effectively utilized in PvP, PvE, and the GO Battle League to assess its combat potential.

9) Ninetales

Ninetales is a Fire-type pocket monster from the original 151 and can be encountered in Pokemon GO. With a max CP of 2577, it possesses defense-centric stats of 169 Attack, 190 Defense, and 177 Stamina. While it may be considered an average performer, it showcases good attacking power and endurance, making it a viable contender for the Ultra League.

This fox-like monster is susceptible to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, so strategizing to defend against these weaknesses is crucial. Its best movesets include Fire Spin (Fire-type, STAB) and Weather Ball (Fire-type, STAB). By utilizing them, you can effectively damage Bug, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves, gaining an advantage in battle.

10) Blastoise

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Wartortle during Community Day to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon!



pokemongolive.com/post/community… It’s a blast from the past for this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Evolve Wartortle during Community Day to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon! It’s a blast from the past for this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Evolve Wartortle during Community Day to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/h1bxKjwu5v

Evolving Squirtle into Blastoise enhances its Combat Power, Attack, Stamina, and other attributes. Blastoise, a turtle-like critter, is considered the best among the original 151 sets and can be encountered in the game. Adding Blastoise to your Pokedex provides a significant advantage against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Blastoise is only weak to Electric and Grass-type moves, while its movepool excels at dealing more damage against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type attacks. Additionally, it has three other variants: Shiny, Shadow, and Mega, all of which can be encountered in Pokemon GO.

During the 7th Anniversary event, you can compete with Squirtle against another trainer's Squirtle in the PokeStop Showcase contest. Thus, including the Squirtle evolution line in your team becomes important in specific battle situations.

