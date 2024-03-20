5 rarest Shiny Pokemon to chase in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders

Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders is just a couple of days away. With this event comes a wave of Grass-type Pokemon that players can discover and catch. However, some trainers may want something rarer for the occasion if they have set their sights on the rare and elusive Shiny Pokemon rather than just the standard creature.

Niantic, however, is notoriously picky when it comes to which Pocket Monsters can appear in their shiny variants during different periods of the game. With this in mind, some players may want to know what Shiny Pokemon will be available during Verdant Wonders. Here are five of the rarest to watch out for.

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders' 5 rarest Shiny Pokemon

1) Zorua

Zorua is a gimmick Pokemon, which means it has a unique quirk to how it spawns (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Zorua is one of the few critters to receive a boosted spawn rate through both natural and Incense spawns during Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders. While it may be common during the event, the Pocket Monster can be hard to spot since it tends to disguise itself as the player's Buddy Pokemon when in the overworld.

Since Zorua is usually such a rare Pokemon, encountering it during Verdant Wonders is great for collectors. While its evolved form may not be good in competitive play, having a Shiny Zorua and Zoroark will make any player's shiny collection look much more impressive.

2) Costumed Cottonee

Cottonee has a special costumed variant that will be available during the upcoming event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Costumed Pokemon are some of the most valuable in Pokemon GO since their special cosmetics are only available during the time of their debut event. Barring some notable exceptions, most costumed variants never return once their respective event concludes.

However, where this particular Cottonee differs is in the detail that it can appear in its shiny form. This means players can double up the rarity of their collection with a Costumed Shiny Pokemon. In addition, this Cottonee is one of the few Costumed Pokemon that can evolve, meaning players can have a Costumed Shiny Whimsicott as well.

3) Slugma

Slugma is not a very popular Pokemon, so it does not make a lot of appearances during events (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slugma may not be everybody's favorite Pokemon, but it has become rare as other Fire-types have been added to Pokemon GO's roster. Its shiny form is known for being one of the most visually appealing, going from a magma orange to a metallic grey, giving it the appearance of molten metal.

Throughout Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders event, Slugma can be encountered by completing various research tasks distributed during the occasion. Since it is not the only creature that can appear through these missions, players may have to grind for the best chance to find a Shiny Slugma.

4) Marill

Marill's final evolution is one of Great League's best Water-type Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

Where many creatures mentioned on this list make for only nice additions to a collection, a Shiny Marill can ultimately be used in Pokemon GO's competitive scene. Marill, much like Slugma, is a creature that can be found by completing various limited-time research tasks that reward players with a wild encounter.

Marill's evolved form, Azumarill, is one of the best Water-types in the game's Great League thanks to its high bulk and low combat power limit. While having a Shiny Azumarill will do little to better any trainer's odds in the competitive scene, half of the fun of collecting Shiny Pokemon is to show them off to other trainers.

5) Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is a Starter Pokemon, which means it is held in high value and is incredibly rare (Image via Game Freak)

Bulbasaur, the beloved Grass Starter Pokemon from the Kanto region, will return to the game as a wild encounter during Verdant Wonders. This monster is usually reserved for special events or is just rare in general. As such, having the chance to find a shiny one should not be underappreciated by collectors.

Once again, players can evolve their Shiny Bulbasaur to use it in many different types of battles that Pokemon GO has to offer. Since Venusaur is capable of Mega Evolving, players can use their new Shiny Mega Venusaur to conquer Raid Battles and gyms controlled by other teams.