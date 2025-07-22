5 reasons why Pokemon Presents July 2025 was disappointing

Despite high expectations leading up to the Pokemon Presents July 2025 live stream, the roughly 25-minute event failed to meet fan expectations. While there were new reveals in the showcase, none were particularly what fans hoped for — especially with the advent of the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Here's why Pokemon Presents July 2025 was a disappointment for many fans. Read on to know more.

5 ways the Pokemon Presents July 2025 disappointed fans

At least Mega Dragonite reveal for Pokemon Legends Z-A was somewhat interesting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pokemon spinoff was underwhelming

One of the newest reveals was a spin-off game, Pokemon Friends, available for Nintendo Switch consoles and smartphones. This puzzle game is aimed at a younger audience, and it involves players solving simple yet charming brainteasers and earning yarn to create plushies, which can then be used to decorate a room. Although a fine experience, it is not something that will appeal to core series fans.

2) No Generation 10 mainline game reveal

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was last released for Nintendo Switch, and the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A is aiming for a cross-gen launch. As such, fans have been eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for the iconic monster tamer franchise, especially with the new console's beefy specs.

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of running modern games like Cyberpunk 207 and Split Fiction, the future of Pokemon looks bright. Unfortunately, that will have to wait, as developer Game Freak provided no information regarding the next-gen mainline Pokemon game at the Pokemon Presents July 2025 showcase.

3) No Pokemon Black/White remake reveal

While the lack of news on a mainline entry was disappointing enough, we did not get a look at the next Pokemon remake either. The Pokemon Company has historically rebuilt older mainline entries in a new format for latest consoles, with the last example being Gen 4 remakes, namely Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch.

Logically, the next remakes in line would be Gen 5, i.e., Pokemon Black & White, and their sequels. Arguably the best series entries to date, the original Nintendo DS titles are still revered to this day for their engrossing story, relatively mature writing, soundtrack, and new additions that made them some of the most feature-rich installments in the franchise's history.

4) Pokemon Champions is still a ways off from launch

Another game that fans were anticipating was Pokemon Champions. A modern nod to classics like Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Battle Revolution that is also free-to-play was due at this point, especially given how popular third-party fan-made renditions like Pokemon Showdown are.

Though we got a debut look at the in-engine gameplay at the Pokemon Presents July 2025 showcase, it was revealed that the game will release in 2026. In other words, there isn't much to keep battle-oriented fans occupied this year besides Pokemon Legends Z-A.

5) Pokemon Presents July 2025 was hyped up several months in advance

The Pokemon Company has been marketing this event for a while now. As such, it gave fans hope that something big was on the horizon. Instead, the reveal was underwhelming in most ways. Fans were only given a couple of spin-off games, additional media that are in the works, updates for existing games, and trailers for Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is not a new announcement.

Watch the full showcase below:

