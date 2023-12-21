How to solo defeat Iron Bundle Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While soloing the Iron Bundle 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might not be the hardest task, it can pose a difficult and tedious challenge if you do not know what you are doing. Hot off the heels of the Indigo Disk DLC release in Scarlet and Violet, fans have been hit with a brand new Tera Raid.

The Iron Bundle 7-star Tera Raid will be running from Friday, December 22, 2023, through Sunday, December 24, 2023. So, you will have two days to get this creature in your box. This article will offer a solo raid guide to defeating Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raids.

How to solo defeat Iron Bundle in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Bundle can now be caught from 7-star Tera Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Pocket Monster to use in a solo raid against Iron Bundle is Gholdengo. You can also choose to go for Magnezone, Lucario, Bronzong, or Iron Hands.

Gholdengo can have the following attributes going into a solo Iron Bundle 7-star Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: A Steel Tera Type will be best for this Tera Raid.

A Steel Tera Type will be best for this Tera Raid. Nature: A Modest Nature seems best fitting for Gholdengo. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

A Modest Nature seems best fitting for Gholdengo. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. Held item: You can make Gholdengo hold a Shell Bell.

You can make Gholdengo hold a Shell Bell. EV Spread: Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252; HP: 4

Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252; HP: 4 Hidden Ability: Good as Gold

Good as Gold does not make Gholdengo’s build better. However, it does help improve this Pocket Monster’s ability to resist moves that directly affect its stats negatively.

Gholdengo’s moveset for solo defeating Iron Bundle in this 7-star Tera Raid

Gholdengo can be equipped with the following moves to yield the best results in a solo raid against Iron Bundle:

Light Screen

Flash Cannon

Metal Sound

Nasty Plot

Everything you need to know about Iron Bundle as a Tear Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Bundle in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iron Bundle will have the following attributes as a 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Ice

Ice First Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Hidden Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Modest (Subject to change)

Iron Bundle has a very limited moveset and will not use any physical attacks. It will run a moveset of Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Freeze-Dry, and Play Rough. The creature might also have access to Electric Terrain.

This monster also has a low Special Defense stat of 60. So, this is the stat that you must focus on attacking.

How to access 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To participate in Iron Bundle's 7-star Tera Raid battles, you will first have to unlock 6-star Tera Raid battles. You should keep in mind that Iron Bundle cannot be found in Paldea. As a result, its Tera Raids are very much worth your time and resources in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Also, you will have to complete the post-game; otherwise, you will not be allowed to join these raids. The only way to join the 7-star Tera Raids without completing the post-game is through Link Codes.