Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Palkia Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

The iconic duo of Dialga and Palkia will be coming to five-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on December 8, 2023, at 12 am. You can participate in these raids till December 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. They are being hosted as part of a celebration for the Indigo Disk DLC.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about five-star Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including its strengths, weaknesses, best counters, and more.
5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Palkia is a Water- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. It has the following attributes:
- Tera Type: Dragon
- First Ability: Pressure
- Hidden Ability: Telepathy
- Nature: Modest
Palkia will have the following moveset:
- Draco Meteor
- Thunder
- Fire Blast
- Hydro Pump
This creature may also include one of the following moves in its moveset:
- Gravity
- Rain Dance
Palkia has access to Telepathy. However, since this ability is solely meant for Doubles battles, you need not worry about preparing a counter for it during these Tera Raids.
How to prepare for 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Understanding Palkia’s strategy in its Tera Raid is very important. Firstly, as soon as the raid starts, it will use Gravity. This will improve Palkia’s accuracy while using Thunder, Fire Blast, and Hydro Pump.
After the first round, it will resort to Rain Dance. This will further enhance Palkia's accuracy with Thunder, making it 100% accurate. Rain Dance will also make Hydro Pump do more damage.
What are the best counters to beat Dragon Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raids?
The following Pokemon are going to be the best options for you to use against Palkia:
- Azumarill
- Arceus
- Iron Valiant
- Fezandipiti
- Alolan Ninetales
- Sylveon
Best builds to counter 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Best Azumarill build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids
Azumarill is a Water- and Fairy-type monster. It should have the following attributes to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids:
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Nature: Adamant. This will boost the Attack stat while reducing the Special Attack.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252
- Ability: Huge Power
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Azumarill for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids
Azumarill will perform the best with this moveset:
- Belly Drum
- Play Rough
- Liquidation
- Charm
Using Liquidation will allow you to lower Palkia’s defense. This will let Azumarill do more damage to this legendary beast.
Best Arceus build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids
Arceus is a Normal-type monster. Arceus should have the following attributes for this raid:
- Tera Type: Normal
- Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252
- Ability: Multitype
- Held Item: Pixie Plate
Best moveset for Arceus for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids
Arceus will perform best with the following moveset:
- Judgment
- Acid Spray
- Recover
- Calm Mind
Best Sylveon build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids
Sylveon is a Fairy-type monster. Sylveon should have the following attributes for this raid:
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252
- Ability: Pixilate
- Held Item: Shell Bell
Best moveset for Sylveon for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids
Sylveon will perform best with the following moveset:
- Hyper Voice
- Draining Kiss
- Fake Tears
- Calm Mind
Sylveon is immune to Dragon-type moves. Furthermore, its high Special Defense will allow it to tank attacks better than other Fairy-type monsters. You can also heal Sylveon using Draining Kiss.
How to catch Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The 5-star Palkia Tera Raid is a convenient way to add Palkia to your collection of monsters in Scarlet and Violet. Besides that, the only way to obtain it in Scarlet and Violet is through Pokemon HOME.
So, make sure to participate in these raids and add this beast to your bag.