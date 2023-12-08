Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Palkia Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

The iconic duo of Dialga and Palkia will be coming to five-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on December 8, 2023, at 12 am. You can participate in these raids till December 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. They are being hosted as part of a celebration for the Indigo Disk DLC.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about five-star Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including its strengths, weaknesses, best counters, and more.

5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia is a Water- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. It has the following attributes:

Tera Type: Dragon

Dragon First Ability: Pressure

Pressure Hidden Ability: Telepathy

Telepathy Nature: Modest

Palkia will have the following moveset:

Draco Meteor

Thunder

Fire Blast

Hydro Pump

This creature may also include one of the following moves in its moveset:

Gravity

Rain Dance

Palkia has access to Telepathy. However, since this ability is solely meant for Doubles battles, you need not worry about preparing a counter for it during these Tera Raids.

How to prepare for 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dialga, Darkrai, and Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Understanding Palkia’s strategy in its Tera Raid is very important. Firstly, as soon as the raid starts, it will use Gravity. This will improve Palkia’s accuracy while using Thunder, Fire Blast, and Hydro Pump.

After the first round, it will resort to Rain Dance. This will further enhance Palkia's accuracy with Thunder, making it 100% accurate. Rain Dance will also make Hydro Pump do more damage.

What are the best counters to beat Dragon Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raids?

The following Pokemon are going to be the best options for you to use against Palkia:

Azumarill

Arceus

Iron Valiant

Fezandipiti

Alolan Ninetales

Sylveon

Best builds to counter 5-star Dragon Palkia Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Azumarill build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids

Azumarill is a Water- and Fairy-type monster. It should have the following attributes to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids:

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Nature: Adamant. This will boost the Attack stat while reducing the Special Attack.

Adamant. This will boost the Attack stat while reducing the Special Attack. EV Spread: HP: 4; Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Huge Power

Huge Power Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Azumarill for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids

Azumarill will perform the best with this moveset:

Belly Drum

Play Rough

Liquidation

Charm

Using Liquidation will allow you to lower Palkia’s defense. This will let Azumarill do more damage to this legendary beast.

Best Arceus build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids

Arceus seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus is a Normal-type monster. Arceus should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Normal

Normal Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Multitype

Multitype Held Item: Pixie Plate

Best moveset for Arceus for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids

Arceus will perform best with the following moveset:

Judgment

Acid Spray

Recover

Calm Mind

Best Sylveon build to counter Palkia in 5-star Tera Raids

Sylveon is a Fairy-type monster. Sylveon should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Pixilate

Pixilate Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Sylveon for 5-star Palkia Tera Raids

Sylveon will perform best with the following moveset:

Hyper Voice

Draining Kiss

Fake Tears

Calm Mind

Sylveon is immune to Dragon-type moves. Furthermore, its high Special Defense will allow it to tank attacks better than other Fairy-type monsters. You can also heal Sylveon using Draining Kiss.

How to catch Palkia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dialga vs Palkia in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The 5-star Palkia Tera Raid is a convenient way to add Palkia to your collection of monsters in Scarlet and Violet. Besides that, the only way to obtain it in Scarlet and Violet is through Pokemon HOME.

So, make sure to participate in these raids and add this beast to your bag.