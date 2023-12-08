Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 08, 2023 13:20 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event is scheduled to continue running till the third week of December 2023, with trainers encountering the Legendary Beasts in 5-star Tera Raid battles. While Dialga will spawn as Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet, Palkia will do so in Pokemon Violet. The event was announced along with the latest Indigo Disk trailer reveal.

Along with the Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event, a mass outbreak of Flabebe has begun in Kitakami for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to utilize. This will last until December 21, 2023. After the release of Indigo Disk next week, a similar mass outbreak will take place in Blueberry Academy's Terarium featuring Milcery.

Complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid

The available information for Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raids is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Dialga Spotlight

  • Version - Scarlet
  • Level - Lv. 75
  • Star Level - 5
  • Mark - None
  • Shiny chance - None
  • Catchable - Dialgia can only be caught once per save data.
  • Tera Type - Dragon
  • Nature - Quiet
  • Held Item - None
  • Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack
  • Moves - Draco Meteor, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Steel Beam
  • Additional Moves - Trick Room, Stealth Rock, Iron Defense
ActionTiming
Shield Activation80% HP remaining
75% Time remaining
Dialga uses Trick Room99% Time remaining
Dialga uses Stealth Rock99% HP remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset80% HP remaining
Dialga Stats & Status Reset75% Time remaining
Dialga uses Iron Defense50% HP remaining
Dialga Stats & Status Reset50% Time remaining

Palkia Spotlight

  • Version - Violet
  • Level - Lv. 75
  • Star Level - 5
  • Mark - None
  • Shiny chance - None
  • Catchable - Palkia can only be caught once per save data.
  • Tera Type - Dragon
  • Nature - Modest
  • Held Item - None
  • Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack
  • Moves - Draco Meteor, Thunder, Fire Blast, Hydro Pump
  • Additional Moves - Gravity, Rain Dance
ActionTiming
Shield Activation80% HP remaining
75% Time remaining
Palkia uses Gravity99% Time remaining
Palkia uses Rain Dance99% HP remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset80% HP remaining
Palkia Stats & Status Reset75% Time remaining
Palkia uses Rain Dance50% HP remaining
Palkia Stats & Status Reset45% Time remaining
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will require the latest version of Poke Portal News. The update can happen automatically or manually through the Check Poke Portal News button in Mystery Gift in X in-game menu. Trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to join trainers over the internet to participate in the event.

