Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event is scheduled to continue running till the third week of December 2023, with trainers encountering the Legendary Beasts in 5-star Tera Raid battles. While Dialga will spawn as Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet, Palkia will do so in Pokemon Violet. The event was announced along with the latest Indigo Disk trailer reveal.

Along with the Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event, a mass outbreak of Flabebe has begun in Kitakami for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to utilize. This will last until December 21, 2023. After the release of Indigo Disk next week, a similar mass outbreak will take place in Blueberry Academy's Terarium featuring Milcery.

Complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid

The available information for Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raids is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Dialga Spotlight

Version - Scarlet

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Mark - None

Shiny chance - None

Catchable - Dialgia can only be caught once per save data.

Tera Type - Dragon

Nature - Quiet

Held Item - None

Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack

Moves - Draco Meteor, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Steel Beam

Additional Moves - Trick Room, Stealth Rock, Iron Defense

Action Timing Shield Activation 80% HP remaining 75% Time remaining Dialga uses Trick Room 99% Time remaining Dialga uses Stealth Rock 99% HP remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 80% HP remaining Dialga Stats & Status Reset 75% Time remaining Dialga uses Iron Defense 50% HP remaining Dialga Stats & Status Reset 50% Time remaining

Palkia Spotlight

Version - Violet

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Mark - None

Shiny chance - None

Catchable - Palkia can only be caught once per save data.

Tera Type - Dragon

Nature - Modest

Held Item - None

Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack

Moves - Draco Meteor, Thunder, Fire Blast, Hydro Pump

Additional Moves - Gravity, Rain Dance

Action Timing Shield Activation 80% HP remaining 75% Time remaining Palkia uses Gravity 99% Time remaining Palkia uses Rain Dance 99% HP remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 80% HP remaining Palkia Stats & Status Reset 75% Time remaining Palkia uses Rain Dance 50% HP remaining Palkia Stats & Status Reset 45% Time remaining

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will require the latest version of Poke Portal News. The update can happen automatically or manually through the Check Poke Portal News button in Mystery Gift in X in-game menu. Trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to join trainers over the internet to participate in the event.

