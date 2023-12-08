Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event is scheduled to continue running till the third week of December 2023, with trainers encountering the Legendary Beasts in 5-star Tera Raid battles. While Dialga will spawn as Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet, Palkia will do so in Pokemon Violet. The event was announced along with the latest Indigo Disk trailer reveal.
Along with the Dialga and Palkia Spotlight event, a mass outbreak of Flabebe has begun in Kitakami for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to utilize. This will last until December 21, 2023. After the release of Indigo Disk next week, a similar mass outbreak will take place in Blueberry Academy's Terarium featuring Milcery.
Complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raid
The available information for Dialga and Palkia Spotlight 5-star Tera Raids is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
Dialga Spotlight
- Version - Scarlet
- Level - Lv. 75
- Star Level - 5
- Mark - None
- Shiny chance - None
- Catchable - Dialgia can only be caught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Dragon
- Nature - Quiet
- Held Item - None
- Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack
- Moves - Draco Meteor, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Steel Beam
- Additional Moves - Trick Room, Stealth Rock, Iron Defense
Palkia Spotlight
- Version - Violet
- Level - Lv. 75
- Star Level - 5
- Mark - None
- Shiny chance - None
- Catchable - Palkia can only be caught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Dragon
- Nature - Modest
- Held Item - None
- Ability - Telepathy: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon dodges its allies' attack
- Moves - Draco Meteor, Thunder, Fire Blast, Hydro Pump
- Additional Moves - Gravity, Rain Dance
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will require the latest version of Poke Portal News. The update can happen automatically or manually through the Check Poke Portal News button in Mystery Gift in X in-game menu. Trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to join trainers over the internet to participate in the event.
