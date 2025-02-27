Pokemon TCG Pocket set A2a name and featured Pokemon leaked

A massive leak surrounding Pokemon TCG Pocket has dropped just days before the Pokemon Day celebration. The leak was put out by accident on the official TCG Pocket Tiktok account, with the theme and some of the cards from the new set being revealed. While this post quickly got taken down, it was saved and shared by Centro Leaks on X.

Ad

In this short 16-second clip, the name of the new set is revealed, while showcasing the creature the expansion is themed after.

Here is everything we currently know about the latest expansion coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Triumphant Light set may soon come to Pokemon TCG Pocket

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As seen in the trailer, the new set will reportedly be named "Triumphant Light", and will be themed around Sinnoh's Mythical Pokemon, Arceus. This pack continues the theme established in Space-Time Smackdown, which featured the three main Sinnoh Legendaries, Giratina, Dialga, and Palkia.

Also read: Is Pokemon TCG Pocket free to play?

This trailer also says that the app will be receiving yet another Eevee card, making it the only creature confirmed as of now to be available in every pack. Meanwhile, we are still yet to see other monsters like Elekid, Qwilfish, and Quagsire, which has upset a percentage of the playerbase online.

Ad

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

Arceus ex was also confirmed to be coming, according to the leak. Being the creature of interest for this expansion, it is likely that it will receive an Immersive Card as well. Other creatures like Golbat and Magnemite were shown in the trailer as well. However, the only special card to be featured was Arceus ex, so most of the cards in the set are still currently unknown.

Ad

When is Triumphant Light releasing in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Triumphant Light set could come out as soon as this weekend (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This trailer for the game will likely be officially released during or after the Pokemon Day celebration. If this is the case, a release date should officially be revealed during the yearly showcase. Some users have suspected that this new set will be released on the first day of March 2025.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed (March - May 2025)

However, not much time has passed since the release of Space-Time Smackdown, leading many to believe that Triumphant Light may release in the summer of 2025 instead. If this trailer is shown off at the upcoming Pokemon Day showcase, we will likely receive an official release date at that time.

Also read: 5 things devs got right with Pokemon TCG Pocket that make it popular

Centro Leaks, the X user who shared the trailer, claims that this new set will be releasing this week, potentially dropping after the Pokemon Day showcase. Time will only tell if this leak is legitimate, but the style of the trailer and the theme of the new set hint at its accuracy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨