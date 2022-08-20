Should you pick Drapion, Stunfisk, or Jellicent for Team Building: Great League Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

An exclusive Timed Research mission is available for players during the Pokemon GO World Championships event. The Team Building Timed Research will coincide with the World Championships livestream this weekend, and players will be able to watch the stream and receive codes that will unlock the mission and give them a choice regarding which Pokemon to use.

The choice is a branching path that will determine how the rest of the Timed Research mission goes. Trainers must select one Pokemon from Drapion, Galarian Stunfisk, and Jellicent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Rewards for each path in Pokemon GO Team Building Timed Research

Drapion

This Timed Research mission acts as an introduction to battling in Pokemon GO, and its rewards focus on the Pokemon chosen as well as two others.

Here are the encounter rewards for the Drapion branch:

Drapion

Swampert

Skarmory with a chance to be shiny

The rewards are guaranteed Pokemon encounters, so the creatures won't run. They might resist a Poke Ball, but players will be able to try and catch them until the capture is successful.

Galarian Stunfisk

The Galarian Stunfisk path sees players encounter:

Galarian Stunfisk with a chance to be shiny

Pelipper

Ariados

Galarian Stunfisk is a great starter option for those wanting to try out the GO Battle League. It is a tank, and the Pelipper-Ariados combo will deal quick and powerful damage to opponents.

Jellicent

Players that choose the Jellicent branch of the Timed Research mission will be rewarded with:

Jellicent

Venusaur with a chance to be shiny

Talonflame

Interestingly, the Pokemon from this pathway are incredible individually. There are many teams they work well on; however, as a trio, they really aren't all that impressive.

Drapion is the best choice

Players should select the Drapion path. Due to the Pokemon available being guaranteed encounters, the chances are very high that they will have amazing stats. That makes putting the three of them on a team together an easy choice.

The three Pokemon, Skarmory, Swampert, and Drapion, work well as a unit and are considered much stronger than the other aforementioned options.

Here are the best movesets and the order in which this team should be used in Pokemon GO:

Swampert (Lead): Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Muddy Water and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Muddy Water and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks. Drapion (Switch): Bite as the Fast Attack. Sludge Bomb and Aqua Tail as the Charged Attacks.

Bite as the Fast Attack. Sludge Bomb and Aqua Tail as the Charged Attacks. Skarmory (Closer): Steel Wing as the Fast Attack. Flash Cannon and Sky Attack as the Charged Attacks.

Using this team in the Great League, where all Pokemon must be 1500 CP or under, will overwhelm many trainers. Swampert, as the lead battler, will rack up energy and take down an opponent's shields in no time.

Switching to Drapion allows the team good coverage, as it receives a STAB for both Bite and Sludge Bomb. Its Aqua Tail helps with any Ground-types that may enter to counter it.

Lastly, Skarmory works best as a finisher. It is fast yet durable, and its Steel Wing will see it gain energy quickly to dish out multiple Sky Attacks before the other Pokemon can get a single Charged Attack in.

