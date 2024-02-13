Should you play earlier Pokemon generations in 2024?

Discussion around the Pokemon franchise often involves older fans wishing the newer titles were more like the older ones. But why not just play the original games themselves? Many newer players interested in learning about the legacy of this beloved franchise may want to know if these older games are truly better and if they are worth revisiting.

With many asking this question, it can be helpful to look back at some of the first few generations to determine the benefits of the old games. Some titles have evolved through the years and been rereleased on more modern hardware, making them easily accessible. This article explores more.

Which older Pokemon games are worth playing, and how to find them?

Professor Oak, as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting with the original Generation 1 titles, Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow each have their own sets of minor differences. While these games were originally for the Nintendo Gameboy, they were rereleased on the now-closed 3DS eShop.

If players have these releases of the games and all other necessary applications, they can still transfer monsters from these titles onto the 3DS Pokemon games to this day.

Similarly, the second generation of games was also rereleased on the 3DS. Of course, monsters can also be transferred to the newer titles. The Gold, Silver, and Crystal games are often held in high regard among the playerbase, but it is relatively agreed upon that HeartGold and SoulSilver, the remakes for the Nintendo DS, are the best ways to experience the Johto region.

The third generation is where things start to get interesting, with many different games released during that time. Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen, Colosseum, and XD: Gale of Darkness are all considered "Gen 3" games. The Gamecube titles are often seen as some of the most challenging and rewarding ones in the series and also marked the debut of Shadow Pokemon.

Official imagery for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

After the third generation, most future installments would include remakes of older games. FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire are typically seen as the optimal way to experience their respective generations, so those interested in older generations should play these titles over their originals.

The only outliers so far are Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While the Grand Underground and Ramanas Park were undeniably great additions, most players still feel that Platinum for the Nintendo DS is the best way to experience the Sinnoh region.

The Unova titles are often hailed as the best in the franchise, so they are definitely worth checking out. Games that follow after are typically seen as being questionable in quality. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon are usually considered the best of the franchise in the modern era. Since Sword and Shield can be costly, given their DLC, these games can be skipped.