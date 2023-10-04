Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online services ending in 2024: What does it mean for Pokemon players?

On October 4, 2023, Nintendo announced that the online functionality for its 3DS, 2DS, and Wii U would be shut down in April 2024. This will result in a wide swath of software losing connectivity, but how will this affect Pokemon fans in particular? Put plainly, they will still be able to play most of the franchise's games on the consoles but will have to do so offline.

Furthermore, while applications like Pokemon Bank/Transfer will continue to function for the time being, trainers may want to begin making preparations for them to go offline, too.

In light of these events, it's worth a close examination of what the impact will be for Pokemon fans.

How will the removal of 3DS/Wii U online services impact Pokemon fans?

Expand Tweet

When the online shutdowns begin in 2024, players will likely notice that the internet-based functionality of their Pokemon software has been disabled. This includes online VGC, Mystery Gifts, and any form of co-op available for games like X/Y, the Sun & Moon series, Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire, etc.

Trainers will still be able to play their favorite Pokemon titles on the 3DS and Wii U in an offline capacity, of course, but all of the functions that require an internet connection will no longer be accessible. This includes standalone Pocket Monsters software downloaded from the Nintendo eShop, in addition to physical game cartridges.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that the applications Poke Bank/Transfer will remain active after April 2024. However, Nintendo stated on its FAQ page surrounding the shutdown that trainers should use this time to transfer their Pocket Monsters to the HOME app that is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

According to Nintendo, this extended operation window is being done so that fans can transfer their creatures to the current generation of games and cloud storage before Bank and Transfer's applications are taken offline. Fortunately, this gives trainers several months to make the necessary arrangements.

Expand Tweet

It's also worth noting that for the foreseeable future, players will still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software via the Nintendo eShop. For Pocket Monsters fans, this essentially means that any game software that has been purchased online instead of via physical copy will still be accessible after April 2024, at least temporarily.

However, it's quite clear from the language used by Nintendo that even limited online functionality for the 3DS and Wii U will be removed in the next year or so. Since this is the case, players should get ahead of the curve and transfer any and all Pocket Monsters they'd like to keep at their earliest convenience before they become completely inaccessible.