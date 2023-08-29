10 popular Pokemon still missing from Pokemon GO with Gen IX starters arriving

With the news of the Paldean starters making their way to Pokemon GO, many players have taken a couple of steps back to reflect on Niantic's odd choice to include these creatures. While the Paldean starters are great creatures with lovable designs, Niantic jumped incredibly far ahead in terms of creatures to add.

Since Niantic still hasn't added all of the creatures from the fourth generation, it seems like an unusual call to jump right to the ninth generation. While most players will be happy that the Paldean starters are making it to the mobile game, some may be holding out for something more. Here are 10 missing creatures from Pokemon GO.

10 missing Pokemon Niantic has yet to include in Pokemon GO

1) Manaphy and Phione

Manaphy as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Manaphy and its offspring Phione are two of the three Sinnoh Pokemon that are yet to make their catchable appearance in Pokemon GO. This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering how much hype the mobile game drummed up for the remakes of the Sinnoh titles. It would have made perfect sense for these creatures to make their debut during these events, but that never happened for some reason.

2) Arceus

Arceus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus, the creator of the Pokemon world, is the final Sinnoh Pokemon that has yet to appear in the mobile game. Much like Manaphy and Phione, it surprisingly did not make an appearance during the Gen 4 renaissance that took place recently. Since Arceus is the most important creature in the entire franchise, it makes sense for Niantic to save its debut for an incredible event.

3) Aegislash line

Aegislash as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Aegislash line of Pokemon are some of the most powerful and interesting, which is why it is weird that they are yet to arrive in Pokemon GO. It could be because of Aegislash's Stance Change ability that allows it to switch between two forms on the fly. With this being somewhat difficult to implement in the mobile title, it could be a while before Aegislash and its family make it to the game.

4) Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wishiwashi is another interesting Pokemon with an ability that ties into its form change. Although School Form Wishiwashi is determined by the creature's remaining HP, for the sake of simplicity, Niantic could just implement the two forms like they would for a regular monster with an evolution. If they did, "evolving" Wishiwashi would most likely take 400 candies.

5) Type: Null and Silvally

Type: Null as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Legendary Pokemon to be capable of evolution, Type: Null and Silvally would make for some very interesting creatures to put in the mobile game. However, Silvally would be tricky to properly put in the game as it possesses an ability similar to Arceus that gives it the ability to change its type through the use of a specific item.

6) Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer and other Hisuian Pokemon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Proven to be easily done through the implementation of Ursaluna, simply granting Stantler access to its evolution, as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, would be very easy to do. A Stantler Community Day could be the perfect opportunity to introduce Wyrdeer to Pokemon GO, but there has been no word or leaks of such an occurrence.

7) Ash Greninja

Ash Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the recent Froakie Community Day having concluded, many players were disappointed by the lack of Ash Greninja during the event. For those unaware, Ash Greninja is a special transformation of the starter Pokemon originating from the anime. If brought into Pokemon GO, Ash Greninja could be a sort of Mega Evolution, requiring energy to transform.

8) Minior

Minior as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although not exactly valuable for hardcore battlers, Minior could provide players with an interesting side objective thanks to the many different colors the creature comes in. The nature of Minior's transformation being tied to taking damage adds a sort of wonder to obtaining each form, as you never know what you have until you catch it.

9) Galarian Starters

The Galarian starters as seen in a promotional music video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though Niantic is bringing the Paldean starters to Pokemon GO, they have yet to bring in the starters from the generation prior. With this in mind, many would prefer having these creatures first before the newest ones come to the franchise.

10) Mimikyu

Mimikyu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu has become a fan-favorite since its debut in the seventh generation. As such, it surprised many to learn that it would not be introduced to Pokemon GO during the Season of Alola. Given the creature's theme, it may finally come to live servers for the game's next Halloween event, but this is merely speculation.