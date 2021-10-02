Super Rocket Radar is only available through past missions in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

The Super Rocket Radar is the item that lets Pokemon GO players track down Giovanni.

Giovanni is the Team GO Rocket leader in Pokemon GO. He is the mastermind before the villainous group and its plans to take over PokeStops and be plain annoying.

Players may want to get their hands on Giovanni, stop him for a short time, and have a chance at a legendary Shadow Pokemon. To do so, they will need the Pokemon GO Super Rocket Radar from beating the other Team GO Rocket Leaders.

How to obtain a Super Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

The Rocket Radars of Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As of October 2021, no Giovanni-related events are coming to Pokemon GO. The evil leader has stepped back into the shadows to make his most devious plan ever, according to Niantic.

Truly, Giovanni is missing from the game. You couldn't battle him even if you tried. That means no new Special Research Missions can give you access to the Super Rocket Radar.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! pokemongolive.com/post/jun-2021-…

The only way to obtain a Super Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO until Giovanni returns is by completing older Special Research Missions. Some players have extra ones lying around.

Niantic often provided a new monthly or seasonal challenge to take down Giovanni and rescue a legendary Shadow Pokemon. An example of that is Shadow Ho-Oh in the A Seven-Colored Shadow mission.

If you have an old Special Research Mission involving the Team GO Rocket Leader that still needs completion, you're in luck. The third-to-last mission will require you to defeat each Team GO Rocket Leader.

Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo can each be battled after you've assembled a Rocket Radar by defeating Grunts or purchased one in the Pokemon GO item shop for 200 PokeCoins.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp @big_tapp Hello Jax! Currently, Giovanni is unavailable and you may not be able to track him even if a Super Rocket Radar is equipped. Learn more here ( bit.ly/3kv45eI ) and stay tuned to our official channels for Team GO Rocket updates. We hope this clarifies! ^NV twitter.com/messages/compo…

Once all three have been beaten, the rewards for that Special Research Mission page will include the Super Rocket Radar. It won't do you any good to use it until Giovanni returns, however.

Once he does, you can boot up the Super Rocket Radar, locate his hiding spot, and beat him for some great rewards and a chance at whatever Shadow Pokemon is a part of the Special Research Mission you're completing in Pokemon GO.

