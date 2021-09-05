The best counters for Sierra in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

The Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO are the equivalent of boss battles.

Having said that, Sierra is perhaps the toughest of the three. With the "Season of Mischief" beginning and September having already started, there might be a shift in her Pokemon lineup.

Pokemon GO trainers can always jump into this battle with their most powerful Pokemon and hope for the best. However, that isn't advised. Players must assess Sierra's Pokemon and their strengths to gain an upperhand in this contest.

How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

The first step to countering Sierra in Pokemon GO is knowing what type of Pokemon she is bringing to the battle. The first Pokemon will always be the same, but each battle could see changes in her remaining lineup.

First Pokemon: Sneasel

Sneasel Second Pokemon: Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor

Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor Third Pokemon: Drapion, Houndoom, or Kingdra

Counters for First Pokemon

Since Sneasel is always the first Pokemon Sierra's lineup, countering it is a relatively easier task. It is a Dark/Ice-type Pokemon, making it super weak against Fighting-type attacks.

Any powerful Fighting-type Pokemon will do the job here. Blaziken with Counter/Focus Blast, Conkeldurr with Counter/Dynamic Punch, and Lucario with Counter/Aura Sphere are some popular choices.

Counters for Second Pokemon

Excadrill is a great choice with Mud-Slap/Earthquake. If it goes against Ampharos or Gliscor in this Pokemon GO battle, it can deal supereffective Ground-type damage.

Metagross with Bullet Punch/Earthquake is also a prudent choice in this battle. Regardless of Sierra's remaining lineup, Metagross can get the job done.

It can hurt Granbull hard with Bullet Punch and the other two with Earthquake.

Counters for Third Pokemon

Keeping Excadrill if it goes through Ampharos and Gliscor is another great option here. In Pokemon GO, Drapion will crumble against Excadrill with relative ease. While Kingdra and Houndoom will be tough, Excadrill can inflict a good amount of damage on both of them.

Having a Dragon-type is always a wise choice in Pokemon GO battles. It can stay unharmed against all three of the aforementioned Pokemon. Having said that, the Dragon-type is supereffective against Kingdra. Players can opt between Dragonite and Garchomp as they possess Dragon Tail and Outrage respectively.

