Best counters for Skarmory in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Skarmory is one of the most ferocious Flying-type creatures available in Pokemon GO.

This Flying/Steel-type is a very defensive Pokemon, but can deal out a ton of damage if trainers aren't careful. This is why knowing the best counters for it in Pokemon GO is important.

Whether taking on Skarmory in the GO Battle League, in a Pokemon GO Gym, or in a Raid Battle, there are a handful of Pokemon who can take it down quick and easy.

Pokemon GO: The best counters for Skarmory in September 2021

A GO Battle league image featuring Skarmory and others. (Image via Niantic)

Skarmory is weak to two types. Electric and Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO will be able to take its HP down with no problem. However, it can attack back with some nasty moves.

Here are the best options to counter Skarmory in Pokemon GO as of September 2021.

Charizard/Mega Charizard

Charizard and its Mega variations. (Image via Niantic)

Either Mega Y or Mega X will work if you are able to upgrade from the standard Charizard in Pokemon GO for a battle against Skarmory. Charizard has always been one of the most fearsome Fire-type Pokemon and will do great here.

The best move options will be Fire Spin for its Fast Attack and Blast Burn for the Charged Attack. Both Mega versions retain the Fire-typing so a Same Type Attack Bonus will hurt Skarmory even further.

Zapdos

Zapdos in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Going in with a Zapdos is an excellent way to take advantage of supereffective Electric-type attacks. In Pokemon GO, Zapdos does wonders with Thunder Shock as its Fast Attack and Thunderbolt as its Charged Attack.

Zapdos isn't very bulky, but Skarmory's moves won't be supereffective. This means Zapdos should be able to hang on long enough to take Skarmory down quite a bit due to its speed.

Electivire

An Electivire battling in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

If having a Mega evolution or a Legendary like Zapdos in Pokemon GO isn't an option for you, Electivire is an incredible choice. It can be obtained by evolving Electabuzz with 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge will hurt Skarmory a lot. If you can battle in rainy weather, Electivire will receive an attack boost in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Gautham Balaji