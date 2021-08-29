The best counters to use against Azelf in Pokemon GO Raids

Azelf and the other Lake Guardians will arrive in Pokemon GO Five-Star Raids starting 14 September 2021 until 1 October 2021.

This Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region can be a nightmare in Pokemon GO Raids if players don't have the right team. As a powerful Psychic-type, there are some counters that will work.

If players are in the Americas and Greenland, they will find Azelf in Five-Stair Raids. Of course, they will need to invite friends with Remote Raid Passes from other regions so they can capture one as well.

Pokemon GO: The best counters for Azelf

Psychic-type Pokemon are weak to Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks. If players have a Pokemon that matches those types, then they will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus and do even more damage.

Players will want to take on Azelf with some other Pokemon GO trainers. It is crucial to have a Pokemon team who will be super effective against this Lake Guardian.

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

For all three of the Lake Guardians, Gengar or Mega Gengar will be the best option in battle. As a Ghost-type, it resists Azelf's attacks and can dish out some deadly ones.

The only difference here is that the Mega form is slightly more powerful. Either one should have Lick and Shadow Ball as the moveset. Those attacks will bring down the health of Azelf with ease.

Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Mega Gyarados removes its natural Water/Flying-typing and makes it a Water/Dark-type Pokemon. That means it will be able to dish out STAB super effective moves against Azelf in Pokemon GO.

With Bite as its Fast Attack and Crunch as its Charged Attack, Mega Gyarados has two of the most powerful Dark-type moves available. In a team with other super effective Pokemon, Mega Gyarados will shine.

Giratina (Origin)

Giratina in its two forms in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Giratina in its Origin form is a great choice to battle the Psychic-type Azelf. Giratina is a Dragon/Ghost-type Legendary. Dragon types are incredibly strong and with the Ghost-typing, it will resist anything Azelf throws at it.

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball will absolutely wreck Azelf. This is a bulky choice if players want to go with a Pokemon GO partner who will stay on the battlefield for the majority of the Raid without fainting.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul