The best moveset for Alakazam in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Alakazam has always been one of the most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon and remains as such in Pokemon GO.

As a Psychic-type Pokemon, Alakazam is weak to Bug-, Ghost- and Dark-type attacks. This means it resists Fighting and Psychic-type moves, with its Psychic-type attacks being supereffective against Fighting and Poison-types.

In Pokemon GO, Alakazam can be obtained by evolving a Kadabra with 100 Candy. Once you have one in your collection, you can put it to use in the GO Battle League, against Gyms, or in Raid Battles for maximum Psychic-type damage.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Alakazam in September 2021

A trainer's Alakazam in Pokemon GO

Alakazam should be given a purely Psychic-type moveset in Pokemon GO. This gives it a Same Type Attack Bonus, making the Psychic-type attacks even more powerful.

Also, there will be no difference between its best attacking moveset and its best defending moveset. Pokemon left to defend a Gym in Pokemon GO attack differently than those controlled by a trainer directly.

They attack every two seconds regardless of the move's attack speed. For Alakazam, nothing changes. Both its Fast Attack and Charged Attack remain the same no matter what type of Pokemon GO battle it finds itself in.

Starting with its Fast Attack, trainers should give Alakazam Confusion in Pokemon GO. The STAB makes it do 15 damage per second. That is paired with 9.4 Energy gained per second.

When it comes to Alakazam's Charged Attack in Pokemon GO, trainers need to teach it Psychic. Certain Alakazams caught in Raids come with this attack, but others will need to be taught the move via Elite TM.

An Elite Charged TM allows trainers to pick what move they would like in the Charged Attack slot. A regular Charged TM will simply change the move to what is next on the list, but Psychic is not available with that method.

Once Psychic has been placed on Alakazam, trainers will benefit from a powerful STAB maneuver that does 38.6 damage per second. It only costs 50 Energy to use in Pokemon GO, making its availability much more frequent.

