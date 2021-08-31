Cofagrigus can be a very dangerous ally for trainers in the mobile game Pokemon GO.

This Ghost-type Pokemon isn't too hard to come by and, with its typing, can help take down a variety of powerful creatures in Pokemon GO. This is especially true with the Psychic-type Pokemon that will be entering Raids soon.

The Season of Mischief is arriving in Pokemon GO. Confagrigus will be a great option with its best moveset to take on Lugia, Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit in Five-Star Legendary Raids.

How to get Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO

A Yamask floating above the ground. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get the best moveset for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO, you will first need to obtain the Pokemon. Cofagrigus can sometimes be found in the wild, through Raids, or from Research Breakthrough encounters.

The most common way to obtain one, though, is by evolving a Yamask in Pokemon GO. Yamask can evolve into Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO with a total of 50 Candies.

The best moveset in Pokemon GO for Cofagrigus

A Cofagrigus in a tomb. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now that you have Cofagrigus in your possession, it is time to put the best attacks on it. In Pokemon GO, attacking works differently when controlled by a trainer than a Pokemon left to defend a Gym.

This can sometimes change the best options for attacks because Pokemon GO defenders attack every two seconds regardless of move speed. For Cofagrigus, though, both attacking and defending see its best moveset as the same.

For its Fast Attack, you will want it to have Astonish. This Ghost-type attack will provide a Same Type Attack Bonus to deal 8.7 damage per second while generating 12.7 Energy per second.

The Charged Attack should be a devastating Shadow Ball. This Pokemon GO move provides a STAB, too. That brings the DPS to 40 with an Energy cost of just 50, allowing Cofagrigus to pull this massive attack much quicker.

This gives Cofagrigus the highest DPS in Pokemon GO and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. If you have one ready for battle, but without these moves, you can use TMs until you get the right moveset.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen