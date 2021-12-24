The best moveset for Gallade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Gallade can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by evolving a male Kirlia with a Dawn Stone.

This is one of two final forms that Ralts and Kirlia have, the other being Gardevoir. Gallade differs from Gardevoir as it comes with a Psychic/Fighting-typing rather than a Psychic/Fairy-typing.

It also focuses on Physical Attack with a base stat of 125. This means Gallade is a Pokemon who can throw some serious punches with the right moveset in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Note: This article is subjective and is intended for use in the single player storymode of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best Gallade moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Swords Dance

Starting a battle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with Swords Dance can be a risk if players are facing a tough opponent. Outside of that, it should always be the opener for Gallade.

Swords Dance simply raises the user's Attack stat. That will come in handy when Gallade starts doing damage later in the battle.

Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut will be its first Same Type Attack Bonus move. With that in mind, it raises the attack's Power rating to 105. It also comes with 100 Accuracy and 20 PP. This Physical attack has a high chance of landing a critical hit and will do away with most opponents Gallade comes up against.

Close Combat

Its second STAB move is Close Combat. This is arguably the best Fighting-type move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has a boosted 180 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 5 PP.

It does lower the user's Special Defense and Defense stats every time it is used. However, if players put some training into Gallade's Speed stat, hitting this first will make the stat lowering obsolete.

Poison Jab

Gallade is weak to Ghost, Flying, and Fairy-type Pokemon. The Fairy-typing is far more dangerous than others, thus Poison Jab has been added to the moveset for coverage.

Also Read Article Continues below

This Physical attack has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, 20 PP, and comes with a chance at poisoning the target Pokemon. It is a great move to deal supereffective damage to Fairy-type adversaries.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul