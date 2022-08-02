The best moveset for Palkia in Pokemon GO

Palkia is a Legendary Pokemon from Generation IV that can be used as a brutal battling partner in Pokemon GO.

This Legendary creature, known as the Spatial Pokemon, is a Water/Dragon-type. It benefits from learning moves of both types, giving it a solid Same Type Attack Bonus pool.

In Pokemon GO, battling works a bit differently when Pokemon are used offensively by a trainer or are defending a Gym as an AI.

For Palkia, trainers don't have to worry as the moveset is the same both ways.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

All moves available for Palkia in Pokemon GO

Palkia has a handful of incredible attacks to choose from in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

More moves are sometimes added to a Pokemon's move pools during special events. Until that happens, though, Palkia has two Fast Attacks available and four Charged Attacks.

The Fast Attacks are both Dragon-type moves:

Dragon Tail

Dragon Breath

The Charged Attacks are a mix of Fire, Dragon and Water-type maneuvers:

Fire Blast

Hydro Pump

Draco Meteor

Aqua Tail

Players can select whatever attack combinations they like. However, there is a surefire Fast Attack and Charged Attack duo that has been proven to work in every battle situation Palkia finds itself in.

Both of Palkia's attacks in Pokemon GO moveset are Dragon-type moves

When a Pokemon is placed in a Gym to defend it, its attack speed becomes irrelevant.

All Pokemon in a Gym attack every two seconds, making some of their moveset choices different than if they were being used offensively by a trainer.

However, the best moveset doesn't change for Palkia at all. It will remain the same whether it is taking on a Raid, defending a Gym or battling another trainer's team in the GO Battle League:

Fast Attack : Dragon Tail

: Dragon Tail Charged Attack: Draco Meteor

Both of its attacks will be Dragon-type attacks. Palkia finds itself weak to Dragon and Fairy-types, so it won't do much to Fairy-types. However, it can return fire with supereffective Dragon-type attacks.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp It is said that Palkia’s total control over the boundaries of space enables it to transport itself to faraway places or even other dimensions. Where would you transport yourself to if you had this power, Trainers? It is said that Palkia’s total control over the boundaries of space enables it to transport itself to faraway places or even other dimensions. Where would you transport yourself to if you had this power, Trainers? https://t.co/Jv699Jbbqn

Since one of Palkia's types is the Dragon-type, it receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. It can use attacks that match one of its types and deal extra damage.

For the Fast Attack, Dragon Tail works best as it does more damage per second than Dragon Breath while also generating more Energy. Energy must be obtained in order to use a Charged Attack.

Draco Meteor is hands down the most powerful Dragon-type attack and the best Charged Attack that Palkia can currently learn in Pokemon GO. It requires 100 Energy to be used, but it shouldn't take long to reach that mark with Dragon Tail.

Although Dragon-type attacks are only supereffective against other Dragon-type Pokemon, they still boast some of the highest damage output in the entire Pokemon franchise.

The Same Type Attack Bonus and the sheer power of Dragon-type attacks will be more than enough to take out other creatures that aren't immune or resistant to Dragon-type moves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far