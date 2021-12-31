Best moveset for Rapidash in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rapidash is one of the only Fire-type Pokemon available in the early stages of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The remakes of Generation IV make obtaining a Fire-type other than the starter, Chimchar, a bit easier, but they are still much harder to come by than others. If you choose another starter, Rapidash may be your only choice.

Thankfully, it is not a useless battler. It comes with 100 base Attack and 105 base Speed, making it a very formidable partner. The best moveset for Rapidash can help you dominate through your Sinnoh region journey.

Note: This article is subjective and is meant for use in the single player portion of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: The best Rapidash moveset

Flame Charge

Flame Charge is not the most powerful Fire-type attack that Rapidash can learn, but it is one of the most useful. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Flame Charge will raise Rapidash's Speed stat after each use. With an already high Speed, one or two of these should allow it to outspeed many opponents.

Sunny Day

Sunny Day is a great setup move if you are using an item like the Focus Sash, which prevents Rapidash from being knocked out in one hit with full HP. Sunny Day turns the weather elements of the battle into "harsh sunlight." This powers up Fire-type attacks and will help with its next move.

Solar Beam

Rapidash has a mediocre Special Attack stat at 80, but Solar Beam will come in handy as a coverage move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Sunny Day makes it so Solar Beam does not need a turn to charge. And with Rapidash's Speed, it should be able to pull it off. Its type weaknesses, Rock, Ground, and Water, will all receive supereffective damage from this Grass-type attack.

Will-O-Wisp

Will-O-Wisp is another non-damaging move for Rapidash's moveset. If things seem bleak, just use this attack to inflict a Burn status on the opposing Pokemon. Rapidash can use its Speed to ensure this move goes first and leave its target with a Burn before either fainting or being switched out for something more suitable for the battle.

Edited by R. Elahi