The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

It’s hard to find a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that fits the “tank” mold better than Rhyperior.

This Pokemon was one of many new evolutions that were introduced in Generation IV. While Rhydon was already a fairly strong, bulky Pokemon, these attributes were only amped up when Rhyperior was made. It can take multiple attacks before fainting it usually takes two or three Pokemon down with it.

Which attacks work best on this Rock-type/Ground-type Pokemon?

With an Attack stat of 140, it’s only natural that Rhyperior would work best by simply giving it powerful attacks and good coverage; both are found in this moveset.

Swords Dance

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Ice Punch/Fire Punch

Although very few Pokemon can take a hit or two from an unboosted Rhyperior, there will always be some that can switch in, heal up and give Rhyperior a hard time. This is where Swords Dance comes into play; it allows it to beat defensive walls.

Trainers should be thankful when they get Rhyperior since it’s one of the special few who learn Earthquake naturally. This will be Rhyperior’s main attacking tool, since it is the best in terms of power and accuracy. It’s also always nice when a trainer can save their Earthquake TM for another Pokemon.

Stone Edge may be inaccurate, but it’s still a great tool for Rhyperior. After all, Flying-types are immune to Earthquake, so Rhyperior needs some way of dealing with those Pokemon. Fortunately, Rhyperior is so bulky that it can afford missing a Stone Edge here or there.

Rhyperior is notorious for strong physical Attack and Defense (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Suppose that Rhyperior is battling a Moltres. It may miss with one Stone Edge, but what is Moltres doing back? Unless Moltres is carrying Will-o-Wisp, Rhyperior should be fine with whatever move it faces, and then Stone Edge for the KO on the next turn.

The final move can be played around with, but in most instances Ice Punch is preferred. This attack hits two types of Pokemon that give Rhyperior trouble: Grass and Ground. If Rhyperior can get Swords Dance up, Ice Punch should heavily punish Tangrowths. Hippowdons would would otherwise have won the matchup.

For more competitive players, Fire Punch can be a better option. This is because of two Pokemon: Skarmory and Scizor. It’s really hard for Rhyperior to damage these bulky Pokemon otherwise, so it’s better to eliminate them with Fire Punch after a Swords Dance.

