The best moveset for Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO

Thundurus Therian has finally returned to Pokemon GO. Players finally have another chance to battle this powerful Legendary Pokemon in Five-Star Raid Battles for the opportunity to add one to their collection. However, for some players, simply having one is not enough. They want to use it in battle.

Thundurus was introduced in its standard form, or Incarnate form as it is now referred to as, in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS. In these games, Thundurus was only available for Pokemon White players. Players could also trade Tornadus from a copy of Pokemon Black for a chance to catch Landorus.

The Therian forms for these three Pokemon would be later introduced in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. These forms could only be obtained through the Dream Radar application on the Nintendo 3DS' eShop and then be transferred to the player's copy of Black 2 or White 2 for the player to train and battle with.

Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Official artwork for Thundurus both Incarnate and Therian used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company/Screen Rant)

For players wanting to use Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO's Battle League, various aspects of the Pokemon should be learned. For starters, Thundurus in both of its forms is a Flying and Electric-type Pokemon. This is a great defensive combination as it only leaves Thundurus open to Rock and Ice-type attacks.

While in its Therian form, Thundurus' stats change to make it the ideal glass cannon in Pokemon GO. With an attack stat of 295, Thundurus is more than capable of punching holes in underprepared teams. Thundurus also has a stamina stat of 188 and a defense stat of 161.

For a potential fast attack, players can use one of two options. While Thundurus used to have more attacks, but players can only find Thundurus with Bite and Volt Switch currently. With this in mind, using Volt Switch over Bite is recommended as it generates more energy than Bite. However, Bite is much faster than Volt Switch.

Looking towards potential charged attacks, Thundurus has many great options, not only in terms of Electric-type attacks, but in coverage as well. Players looking to prioritize damage output with Thundurus should look towards using Thunderbolt. While Thunder is a great attack, it can be devastating if a shield is used against it.

Looking towards great coverage options, Focus Blast is the best choice. Thundurus Therian has two weaknesses: Ice and Rock-types. Focus Blast hits both of these types for super-effective damage, making this a great backpocket option in case the player is caught off-guard by the opponent's sudden switch.

In summary, Thundurus Therian is a great Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It fits the role of an Electric-type attacker excellently, with many players preferring it over Zapdos. Players looking to use this Pokemon on their team should do so with a moveset of Volt Switch and Thunderbolt or Focus Blast.

