The best moveset for Vigoroth in Pokemon GO

Vigoroth is one of three Pokemon in the Slakoth family in Pokemon GO. It evolves from Slakoth, the sloth-like Pokemon that is very popular among trainers.

However, unlike a sloth, Vigoroth is constantly in motion and is known as the Wild Monkey Pokemon. It can't sit still for even a minute and gets really irritated if forced to stay indoors.

Vigoroth is a Normal Pokemon that is vulnerable to Fighting moves. However, it is resistant to Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It has a Max CP of 1,968.

Vigoroth can evolve into Slaking using 100 candies.

Vigoroth's Scratch and Body Slam are a winning combination in Pokemon GO battles

Pokemon GO is currently hosting A Very Slow Discovery Event which focuses on slow Pokemon in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When choosing what moveset a Pokemon should deploy during battles, players should pay attention to the DPS (damage per second).

Vigoroth is known for its intense fighting spirit. Scratch and Body Slam make up its best moveset for combat in Gyms. It is also a winning combination when it comes to PVP battles, with the highest total DPS.

Keep in mind that the weather will play a huge part in how much damage per second Vigoroth can execute in Pokemon GO. Vigoroth is boosted by partly cloudy weather and will spawn in locations such as residential areas, universities, and parking lots.

It is also important to note that Vigoroth is vulnerable to Fighting moves. The best Pokemon to counter Vigoroth are as follows:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere.

Conkeldurr with Cunter and Dynamic Punch.

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh