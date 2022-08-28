The best moveset for Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

The Ultra Beast Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Pokemon that can dish out some serious damage in Pokemon GO.

As an Electric-type, it has access to a handful of very powerful moves plus a couple of coverage techniques that will help against various types. If players get lucky enough to capture one in a Raid, they'll have an amazing battle partner.

Electric-type Pokemon that use Electric-type attacks will do additional damage with a Same Type Attack Bonus. This means the likes of Thunder Shock and Discharge are the best options, with Power Whip sprinkled in there.

A guide to Ultra Beast Xurkitree's best moveset in Pokemon GO

Typically, Pokemon GO's roster attacks differently when placed in a Gym or when used by a trainer. This doesn't matter for Xurkitree, as Ultra Beasts and other Legendary-type Pokemon cannot be left to defend Gyms.

Trainers will only have to worry about using Xurkitree for either battle in the GO Battle League, fight Gyms to take them over, or help eliminate a strong Raid Pokemon.

With that in mind, there's only one moveset that works best. It provides incredible Electric-type attacks and one Grass-type maneuver that helps cover against other types, including its sole weakness, Ground-types.

As a result, players should go ahead with the following moveset to bring out Xurkitree's maximum potential:

Fast Attack : Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

: Thunder Shock (Electric-type) Charged Attacks: Discharge (Electric-type) and Power Whip (Grass-type)

Each Pokemon gets one Fast Attack and one Charged Attack. Pokemon GO trainers can spend some of that Pokemon's Candy and Stardust to teach them a second Charged Attack.

This is recommended for serious battlers in the GO Battle League, as it helps with coverage. For Xurkitree, it comes in the form of a Power Whip. It is supereffective against Ground-types, Water-types, and Rock-types.

That gives it three total attacks that do supereffective damage to Water-types. The Electric-type attacks will also deal supereffective hits to any Flying-type Pokemon.

Thunder Shock gains the most energy out of Xurkitree's available Fast Attacks. This will allow it to fill up the Charged Attack meters rather quickly, as both Discharge and Power Whip do not require a ton of energy to unleash.

The best team for Xurkitree

Xurkitree works as a wonderful lead in the Pokemon GO Battle League. The best team for it is extremely overpowered and a smart trainer will have no problem dominating the Ultra League with it.

With Xurkitree in the lead, players should go with these other two Pokemon and their subsequent movesets to leave enemy trainers trembling:

Trevenant (Switch) : Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged Attacks.

: Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged Attacks. Buzzwole (Closer): Counter as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Lunge as the Charged Attacks.

Xurkitree and Trevenant will both make easy work of Swampert, as it is one of the main leads in the meta right now. Both have good enough defenses that they shouldn't fall too early in battle.

Pokemon Go trainers can then rely on Buzzwole's immense attacking power to close things out. It can do incredible damage to any Dark-types with its Fighting and Bug-type maneuvers, but will still present a challenge to any other creature in battle.

