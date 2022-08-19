The best moveset for Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) in Pokemon GO

Zacian has a base form known as Hero of Many battles and will be returning to Pokemon GO Raids in that form. Its Crowned Sword form provides a dual Fairy/Steel typing, but its Hero of Many Battles form is simply just the Fairy type. It is a powerful Legendary Pokemon, regardless of the form players capture it in.

The Hero of Many Battles form does have less to work with in terms of Same Type Attack Bonuses, but Zacian can still pull off some incredible attacks.

What is the best Pokemon GO moveset for Zacian when it's in its Hero of Many Battles form?

Zacian can be a strong battler with the right moveset in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Movesets work differently when a Pokemon attacks while it's player-controlled compared to when it's defending a Gym and is being managed by AI. The defensive AI-controlled creature doesn't take into account Attack Speed. It simply attacks every two seconds. This could mean that a moveset that works when attacking might not work when defending.

However, when it comes to Zacian (Hero of Many Battles), there's no change in its best moveset, regardless of if it's attacking or defending.

Select the following to give it a powerful moveset that is super effective in Pokemon GO Battle League:

Fast Attack : Snarl (Dark-type)

: Snarl (Dark-type) Charged Attack: Play Rough (Fairy-type) and Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Snarl provides the most damage and energy-gaining capabilities. Using it as the Fast Attack will see players deal solid damage while gaining energy quick enough to dish out several Charged Attacks in a single battle.

There are no Fairy-type moves available for the Fast Attack option, but one comes into play in the form of a Charged Attack. Play Rough uses very little energy to use and receives a Same Type Attack Bonus when Zacian unleashes it.

Trainers can spend some Stardust and Candy, with the amount varying from Pokemon to another, to give their partners an additional Charged Attack to use in battle.

For Zacian, that second Charged Attack should be Close Combat. It does not require much energy to use and will help it take down a Steel-type that may switch to counter it.

Close Combat is a Fighting-type attack that does immense damage. Since Zacian is weak against Steel-types, the Fighting-type move will cover that weakness by dealing a super effective hit onto any Steel-types.

The best way to use Zacian in Pokemon GO

Swampert is arguably the best teammate for Zacian (Image via Niantic)

Due to the strength of Fairy-types in Pokemon GO, Zacian should be used as a lead in the GO Battle League. Trainers should send it out first to counter any Dragon-type or Fighting-type leads like Altaria or Machamp.

The Pokemon should be on a team with a solid Ground-type Pokemon like Swampert since Ground-type moves will be super effective against both of Zacian's weaknesses: Steel and Poison types. If a Pokemon of either type switches in to fight Zacian, send in Swampert to take care of them.

The other Pokemon on the team is completely up to the trainer. They should keep an eye on what the current GO Battle League meta is and choose a strong creature that will support Zacian's role at the front of the pack.

