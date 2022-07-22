The best teams for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO (July 2022)

The Ultra League in Pokemon GO lets trainers take any of their partners at 2500 CP or under into a 3v3 battle.

There are multiple types of leagues in the GO Battle League, with the Ultra League being one of the fiercest. It does come with a CP limit, but the majority of trainers have some of the toughest Pokemon around at 2500 or less.

When deciding the best Pokemon GO team to take into the Ultra League, trainers need to pick a solid lead, a good middle battler or switch, and a Pokemon that can close things out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Registeel, Obstagoon and Tapu Fini and 3 other teams that Pokemon GO trainers can use in Ultra League (July 2022)

1) Talonflame, Trevenant and Walrein

Talonflame is a speedy lead in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

This is a team with varying types that can deal supereffective damage to a lot of the Pokemon in the meta. Players can use these movesets with this team:

Talonflame : Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Fire Blast and Brave Bird as the Charged Attacks.

: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Fire Blast and Brave Bird as the Charged Attacks. Trevenant : Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged Attacks.

: Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged Attacks. Walrein: Waterfall as the Fast Attack. Water Pulse and Icicle Spear as the Charged Attacks.

Talonflame will start with its speed and aggression. If a Water or Electric-type switches in to hurt it, trainers can swap to Trevenant to deal with them. They can then finish things off with Walrein, who has great defensive capabilities to withstand any final attacks.

2) Registeel, Obstagoon and Tapu Fini

Registeel is one of the most used Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Niantic)

This team has three Pokemon that are incredible offensively and defensively in Pokemon GO. Trainers should make sure they have the following moves to be successful:

Registeel : Lock-On as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon and Flash Cannon as the Charged Attacks.

: Lock-On as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon and Flash Cannon as the Charged Attacks. Obstagoon : Lick as the Fast Attack. Cross Chop and Night Slash as the Charged Attacks.

: Lick as the Fast Attack. Cross Chop and Night Slash as the Charged Attacks. Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast Attack. Ice Beam and Surf as the Charged Attacks.

Registeel is one of the most common leads in the Pokemon GO Ultra League. Trainers can use him to take down enemy shields before relying on Obstagoon to pound away at their HP. They can then close it out by gaining Energy quickly with Tapu Fini for Charged Attacks.

3) Snorlax, Swampert and Galarian Stunfisk

Snorlax can dish out as much damage as it can take (Image via Niantic)

The goal of this team is to take down enemy shields early and stall with tanky Pokemon who can take hit after hit. Trainers should utilize the following movesets with this team:

Snorlax : Lick as the Fast Attack. Heavy Slam and Superpower as the Charged Attacks.

: Lick as the Fast Attack. Heavy Slam and Superpower as the Charged Attacks. Swampert : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks. Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Muddy Water as the Charged Attacks.

There's not a ton of coverage here, but the team is good enough to frustrate any trainer. Snorlax will start and will be followed by Swampert, who can switch in and get its Charged Attacks up quickly. Stunfisk is the finisher with equally quick Charged Attack usage.

4) Nidoqueen, Drifblim and Steelix

Nidoqueen will surprise a lot of trainers as the lead Pokemon (Image via Niantic / The Pokemon Company)

Every trainer should take a look at some of the "off-meta" Pokemon GO teams. Trainers should use the following movesets with this team:

Nidoqueen : Poison Jab as the Fast Attack. Poison Fang and Earth Power as the Charged Attacks.

: Poison Jab as the Fast Attack. Poison Fang and Earth Power as the Charged Attacks. Drifblim : Hex as the Fast Attack. Ominous Wind and Icy Wind as the Charged Attacks.

: Hex as the Fast Attack. Ominous Wind and Icy Wind as the Charged Attacks. Steelix: Thunder Fang as the Fast Attack. Crunch and Heavy Slam as the Charged Attacks.

Nidoqueen can handle any Fairy-types with its Poison Jab and can deal solid damage to Registeel with Earth Power. Trainers can use Drifblim as the switch to find any weaknesses in the opposition. They can then end the battle with the might of Steelix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far